Tina M. Payne Joins Alger as Senior Vice President, General Counsel

Tina’s experience and depth of knowledge in the asset management space will make her an invaluable asset to the firm as it continues to grow.

Fred Alger Management, Inc. (“Alger”) is pleased to announce that Tina M. Payne has joined as Senior Vice President, General Counsel.

Ms. Payne will oversee the legal and compliance departments at Alger. She will play a crucial role by providing counsel to various internal business units, executive management, and the Board of Trustees.

Ms. Payne, who has 16 years of experience working with investment companies, comes to Alger from Cohen & Steers Capital Management, where she served as Senior Vice President, Associate General Counsel. Ms. Payne previously held positions at PFPC Worldwide (a former division of PNC Bank) and Stradley, Ronon, Stevens & Young, where she began her legal career. Ms. Payne received her legal and undergraduate degrees from the University of Pittsburgh.

“Tina’s experience and depth of knowledge in the asset management space will make her an invaluable asset to the firm as it continues to grow,” said Hal Liebes, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer. “Throughout her career, Tina has successfully managed and built multiple teams, providing critical advice and counsel in a growing and increasingly complex world. We look forward to having her do the same at Alger.”

About Alger

Founded in 1964, Alger is widely recognized as a pioneer of growth-style investment management. Headquartered in New York City with affiliate offices in Boston and London, Alger provides U.S. and non-U.S. institutional investors and financial advisors access to a suite of growth equity separate accounts, mutual funds, and privately offered investment vehicles. The firm’s investment philosophy, discovering companies undergoing Positive Dynamic Change, has been in place for over 50 years. In March 2017, Weatherbie Capital, LLC, a Boston-based investment adviser specializing in small and mid-cap growth equity investing, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alger. For more information, please visit http://www.alger.com.