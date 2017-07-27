All Year Cooling Announces Their Latest Coupon to Beat Summer Heat

All Year Cooling, a local air conditioning repair and maintenance company is excited to announce their latest coupon now through August 1, 2017. This coupon includes 10% off new air conditioning unit installs.

10 off new ac unit install coupon
The heat has been brutal this summer and we’re just getting started. We wanted to offer a great deal to our customers to beat the heat.

Fort Lauderdale, FL (PRWEB)

All Year Cooling, a local South Florida air conditioning installation and repair company is helping Florida residents cool their home or business with a deal on their new AC unit installs. All Year Cooling is running this sale now through August 1, 2017.

All Year Cooling is looking to help residents and business owners with any air conditioning service whether they’re in need of a new unit, maintenance, or duct services. President of All Year Cooling, Tommy Smith, says, “The heat has been brutal this summer and we’re just getting started. We wanted to offer a great deal to our customers to beat the heat.”

With this latest coupon, All Year Cooling is offering 10% off all new air conditioning unit installations. In addition, customers that book their install by 6pm will benefit from same-day installation. This coupon is valid now through August 1, 2017. This offer cannot be combined with any other coupons.

Established in 1973, All Year Cooling has completed over 200,000 air conditioner installations in South Florida. Tommy Smith and his team’s goal is to provide the consumer with the best overall value on new air conditioner installations, maintenance, and repairs. As a family-owned business, it’s their mission to provide quality service and remain a trusted part of the South Florida community.

For more information on All Year Cooling, please visit their website or call 888-204-5554.

Tommy Smith
All Year Cooling
+1 (954) 763-1130
All Year Cooling
All Year Cooling

