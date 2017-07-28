Content Panda Lights Up Crow Canyon Software Apps User Experience

Content Panda partners with Crow Canyon Software to provide in-context and on-demand help content for Crow Canyon Apps in Office 365. Partnering with Content Panda makes sense for us, giving our customers the help and support they need in-context and on-demand.

Content Panda, the online user experience expert, today announced the general availability of its unique on-demand and in-context help inside Crow Canyon Software applications, providing Crow Canyon customers and end users with immediate assistance for configuration and usage.

“With examples, links and best practices embedded into the Crow Canyon applications, all an end user needs to do is click the panda,” said Scott Restivo, CEO, Crow Canyon Software. “Partnering with Content Panda makes sense for us, giving our customers the help and support they need in-context and on-demand.”

Content Panda will be featured in the Workflow Manager App to start, with all of Crow Canyons Apps to be “Panda-ized” in future releases.

“Content Panda believes in delivering meaningful online experiences by providing maximum flexibility for how and when users need help content to improve the SharePoint online user experience,” said Heather Newman, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Content Panda. “Adding our on-demand, in-context features to Crow Canyon raises the game for faster adoption of their apps along with lowering support tickets as users learn quickly through self-service by simply clicking the panda.”

The Workflow Manager app is part of Crow Canyon’s NITRO™ application service layer, which provides a powerful boost to SharePoint and Office 365. The NITRO™ suite of Apps includes forms, portals, alerts, printing, searching, reporting, branding, and more, all working to enhance SharePoint and Office 365 capabilities. Crow Canyon uses NITRO™ to build applications and custom solutions that save time and money, helping organizations run more efficiently and deliver better service.

About Crow Canyon Software

Crow Canyon Software develops applications that drive business productivity on the Microsoft platform. Founded in 1999, its mission is to bring efficient, cost-effective software to organizations of all types and sizes around the world. Crow Canyon Software is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Rhode Island and Hyderabad, India. Our team is made up of seasoned software professionals and technology staff certified in Microsoft technologies. To learn more, visit http://www.crowcanyon.com

About Content Panda

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in California, Content Panda is a high-tech business dedicated to creating products that deliver a superior user experience that drives value to businesses. The Content Panda family of products delivers in-context help, training and support content in the user interface –right where and when you need it. To learn more, visit http://www.contentpanda.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.