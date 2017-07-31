I look forward to sharing my insights and lessons with more providers as we work together to implement IT solutions that help elevate the health of people in our communities.

Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company, announced today the addition of Geoff Roten as a new partner at the KLAS-ranked healthcare IT consulting firm.

Mr. Roten brings 25 years of progressive experience in healthcare IT to the new role. He has held technical leadership positions in for-profit and non-for-profit health institutions, government agencies and technology companies. Most recently he served as executive managing partner at NorthStar Technology Consulting. Prior to that, Mr. Roten led IT initiatives as chief information officer at MEDHOST, a senior healthcare consultant at IBM and IT director in multiple provider organizations in the greater Nashville area.

Mr. Roten will be leading the Pivot Point technology strategy practice with areas of focus and expertise in:



M&A IT due diligence

Hospital construction tech planning

Healthcare technology infrastructure assessment

Disaster recovery analysis and planning

Data center strategy and relocation

Healthcare IT executive staffing

To date, Mr. Roten has been accountable for the technical design and implementation of Cerner, McKesson, HMS, Lawson and other healthcare industry solutions in more than 70 hospitals. The projects he has managed have surpassed capital budgets totaling $50 million.

“Healthcare has seen exciting and drastic change over the past 20 years,” said Roten. “I’ve been afforded the opportunity to be a Healthcare IT executive that helps align IT and business objectives, which will be increasingly vital under value-based care. I look forward to sharing my insights and lessons with more providers as we work together to implement IT solutions that help elevate the health of people in our communities.”

Managing Partner Matt Simpson sees real value in what Geoff brings to the Pivot Point team. “Geoff has a keen ability to translate business objectives into technical solutions,” said Simpson. “His leadership qualities lend themselves well to the creation of highly effective cross-functional teams for healthcare organizations seeking strategic guidance. We look forward to what we can accomplish together.”

