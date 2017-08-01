Talem Health in collaboration with Boston University School of Medicine is presenting a series of 4 live educational events across the country this fall to improve the diagnosis and management of generalized tonic-clonic seizures (GTCS).

Complexities of Care in Generalized Tonic-Clonic Seizures is designed to educate neurologists, epileptologists, and neurology fellows on strategies to improve the differential diagnosis of epilepsy, optimal management of GTCS with an emphasis on treatment-resistant cases, management of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and transition of pediatric to adult care, and medication adherence.

“The program agenda meets the current educational needs of neurologists with an emphasis on current developments in epilepsy, including the new International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) classification of generalized seizures, important research on genetic testing in epilepsy, and updates on management of treatment-resistant GTCS,” said Program Chair Gregory L. Krauss, MD, Professor of Neurology, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD.

In addition to Dr. Krauss, the meetings will feature faculty presenters Georgia D. Montouris, MD, (Course Director) and Joseph I. Sirven, MD.

Meeting Dates, Locations, and Highlights

The meetings will be held at the following dates and locations:



September 9, 2017 in Chicago, IL

September 16, 2017 in Boston, MA

October 7, 2017 in New York, NY

October 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA

Highlights of the program include the following:



American Academy of Neurology Practice Guideline on sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP)

ILAE classification of seizure types

Updates on use of adjunctive therapies and cannabinoids for treatment-refractory GTCS

In addition, videos illustrating patients at risk for SUDEP and with challenging cases will be shown. Of note, the final component is a 1-hour interactive case studies section in which attendees will break into small groups to work through key decision points in a challenging case with a faculty member.

Each live meeting will be certified by Boston University School of Medicine for a maximum of 4 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™.

To register for this complimentary live continuing medical education (CME) program or for any other question, please visit http://www.epilepsycme.com or call us at 800-913-9370 ext 2.

About Generalized Tonic-Clonic Seizures

GTCS are a common and severely debilitating seizure type. These seizures are associated with a high level of morbidity and mortality, with potentially serious complications, including trauma, falls and fractures, aspiration pneumonia, and SUDEP. Management of GTCS is extremely challenging, as considerable barriers exist to selection of appropriate treatments, recognition and management of treatment resistance, patient adherence with antiepileptic drug regimen, and continuity of care. Importantly, many of these barriers are modifiable.

About Talem Health

Talem Health channels years of experience with a data-driven approach toward strategic solutions. By identifying educational gaps and barriers in clinical practice, we develop medical education programs tailored to specific target audiences to improve knowledge, competence, performance, and ultimately, patient outcomes.

Talem Health collaborates with expert faculty, accredited academic institutions, and other healthcare organizations to produce high quality, evidence-based content. Paired with a tactical plan to address educational gaps, we provide a unique approach to curriculum design.

About Boston University School of Medicine

Boston University School of Medicine Continuing Medical Education supports and strengthens the knowledge, competence, and performance of our target audience, which includes our own clinical faculty and staff, local, national, and international healthcare providers—physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, physician assistants, and allied health professionals, enabling them to respond to the rapidly changing healthcare environment. As an accredited provider of both CME and continuing nursing education, we strive to provide interprofessional and interdisciplinary, team-focused education.

We seek to serve our target audience by providing CME activities representing the broad range of clinical disciplines at Boston University School of Medicine. In particular, we focus on the educational needs of primary care providers while striving to address national healthcare priorities. We pay particular attention to quality improvement with the goal of enabling our target audience to assess and overcome barriers to achieving improved performance in practice.

Our CME/continuing nursing education activities enable our participants to increase their knowledge, enhance their competence, and improve their performance, resulting in practice changes that will ultimately lead to improved patient health. We will measure our results by assessing the outcomes of our individual activities and through ongoing evaluation of our overall program.

Contact

Contact: Marilyn Morrow

Phone: 800-913-9370 x 2

Email: mmorrow(at)audiencegeneration(dot)com

The program is supported by an educational grant from Eisai Inc.