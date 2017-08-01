IST scientists and engineers are proud to work in partnership with Air Force counterparts to research and assess potential aerospace technology advancements using the latest simulation and testing capabilities.

DCS Corporation announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Infoscitex Corporation (IST) has been awarded a $70M ceiling increase to its indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity Research of Aerospace Systems Technologies (RAST) contract. Through this contract, IST provides aerospace systems technologies and simulation-based research and development capabilities to the Air Force, Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Aerospace Systems Directorate, and Aerospace Vehicles Technology Assessment & Simulation Branch (AFRL/RQQD) and supports requirements of Supervisory Control & Cognition Branch (AFRL/RHCI).

This contract modification continues IST’s aerospace systems technology development support to AFRL at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio began in 2009. Specific work will continue to focus on technology research areas including flight control laws, vehicle integrity management, flight-worthy software verification and validation, battle management, manned and unmanned human-vehicle interface technologies, human-autonomy teaming, unmanned vehicle ground control stations, power and thermal management systems, small and micro air vehicle design/fabrication, and precision airdrop technologies.

“IST scientists and engineers are proud to work in partnership with Air Force counterparts to research and assess potential aerospace technology advancements using the latest simulation and testing capabilities,” commented Jim Benbow, DCS Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing our support of the Air Force mission to bring new, thoroughly tested capabilities to the Warfighter.”

Along with aerospace technologies R&D, IST will continue to research and develop capabilities which advance the state-of-the-art in Simulation Based Research and Development including constructive simulation, virtual simulation, hardware-in-the-loop simulation, flight test, multidisciplinary design activities, and application of related tools/techniques needed to develop, evaluate, analyze, and mature aerospace systems technologies and/or system capabilities.

IST’s work under the RAST contract, which is sponsored by AFRL, is expected to continue through June 14, 2021.

About the Company

IST and its parent company, DCS Corporation, offer advanced technology and management solutions to Government agencies in the DoD and national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our 1,100 employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each client’s mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit http://www.infoscitex.com and https://www.dcscorp.com.