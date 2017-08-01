Realty ONE Group BMC Associates announced today the appointment of Tod Henry as the Regional Vice President of the Commercial Division. “We are extremely fortunate to have Tod lead our Commercial Division,” said Navid Ali, CEO/Broker of Realty ONE Group BMC Associates.“ His successful track record, growth mindset and leadership skills are exactly what is needed as we build our commercial division. Tod will be instrumental in creating the foundation and infrastructure as the first branch in the company’s 12 year history to have a commercial division.”

Tod Henry brings over 15 years of experience in real estate and finance sectors. Most recently, Henry was with NAI Northern California, a commercial real estate brokerage. He’s owned his own successful real estate brokerage as well as held corporate positions including being a CFO for a bay area group. He is a longtime member and a nationally-recognized speaker as the former District Governor for Toastmasters International. Also Henry has presented to and trained fellow members of the National Association of Realtors® and California Association of Realtors®.

“I’m excited to join Realty ONE Group BMC Associates to develop and work with a team of dedicated professionals. The vibe is so different then at other brokerages that I know we have something special at Realty ONE Group! Our new commercial division is going to be comprised of top talented commercial Realtors® who are focused on collaborating with our amazing residential Realtors® to serve all of our clients needs. I am confident our results will prove that collaboration among the Realtor® community serves our clients in the best way possible, “ said Henry.

Tod Henry can be reached at the San Ramon office at 2355 San Ramon Valley Blvd, STE 100, San Ramon, by calling 925-230-0700, or by emailing tod(at)rogbmc(dot)com

In addition to being ranked among the top five brokerages in the nation, Realty ONE Group has been featured in INC 500 as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. for eight consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is currently present in 18 states across the country and is growing rapidly with a client focused approach.

About Realty ONE Group:

Realty ONE Group, Inc., is a full-service real estate brokerage firm and lifestyle brand that focuses on aligning with positive and successful agents with its superior focus on service and support. A national franchisor, the dynamic company has over 80 offices and close to 10,000 associates since its inception in 2005. Visit http://www.RealtyONEGroup.com