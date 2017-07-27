Bullseye Communications Honored as The Best Place to Work 2017

Karen Hansen, President of Bullseye Communications, pictured second from left with some of her senior leadership team. To be recognized for crafting a positive and collaborative dynamic in both the workplace and for our clients is a great source of pride

Washington, D.C.-based Bullseye Communications is acclaimed as one of The Best Places to Work. Taking the sole title for the business category as the BEST PLACE TO WORK, the agency was nominated, evaluated against a robust list, and then subsequently voted into first place among all the professional service businesses in the area.

Boasting an impressive roster of clientele in the entertainment, media and travel/hospitality arenas, the Bullseye Communications team works on major national brands, launching and sustaining networks and products, and providing sound, strategic counsel to earn the highest-level media placements.

“To be recognized for crafting a positive and collaborative dynamic in both the workplace and for our clients is a great source of pride,” said Karen Hansen, President of Bullseye Communications. “Whether managing national entertainment accounts or the unique communications goals of local businesses, there is an inimitable support system here that can only come from working with a team of seasoned PR professionals.”

The Bullseye team will be profiled in an upcoming issue of the Business Journal and congratulates all the businesses identified for their exemplary work in the other various categories and sectors.

About Bullseye Communications

Bullseye Communications is a full-service Public Relations agency offering traditional and digital media relations, talent relations, event production and social media management. The company is rooted in the philosophy of serving as a direct extension of their clients while executing results-orientated strategic communications campaigns. The team has earned several PR awards and honors and boasts representation across the industry and on Boards such as National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), Women in Cable and Telecommunications, Inc. (WICT) and Television Publicity Executives Committee (TPEC). More about Bullseye Communications at http://www.bullseyecomm.com