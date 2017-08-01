PHRi Certification Exam Content Outline Changes, Effective February 1, 2018, Reflect the Need for More Analytical International HR Competencies.

HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®) today announced revisions to the exam content outline for the Professional in Human Resources - International™ (PHRi™) certification. The changes reflect the need for enhanced technology and program development competencies required of an HR manager responsible for a single international, non-U.S. setting.

Highlights of the framework for future PHRi exams, effective for all tests administered beginning February 1, 2018, can be reviewed in the 2018 PHRi Exam Content Outline, published by HRCI.

"The updated 2018 PHRi exam content outline better aligns with the pervasive adoption of HR Information Management Systems and HR applications by today's organizations," said Amy Schabacker Dufrane, Ed.D., SPHR, CAE, and CEO of HRCI, the premier organization that provides HR credentials for professionals who have demonstrated expertise in the field." With improved technology replacing many of the more administrative functions, today's HR professional must be prepared to take on more analytical and operational roles."

The revisions involved rigorous review and practice analysis study from HR professionals worldwide. The result is a blueprint for future PHRi exam development, the 2018 PHRi Exam Content Outline. The primary functional areas included in the 2018 outline are: Talent Acquisition, HR Administration and Shared Services, Talent Management and Development, Compensation, Benefits and Work Experience, Employee Relations and Risk Management, and HR Information Management, now its own functional area for the PHRi.

As always, HRCI followed testing industry standards for the PHRi practice analysis to maintain National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) accreditation for the certification program. All seven HRCI credentials are NCCA accredited.

"We conducted an intensive practice analysis to ensure PHRi certification holders are tested on the most current workforce trends and competencies," said Dania Eter, MBA, Chief Credentialing and Products Officer at HRCI. " Care was taken to develop an exam content outline that balances the complexities faced by HR managers in developing countries as well as those in already-developed nations. The 2018 PHRi is also greatly enhanced by the contributions of many non-native English speakers who ensured that test questions use common industry language and are without cultural ambiguities."

For more information about the PHRi certification, please contact HRCI at info(at)hrci(dot)org or visit the website at http://www.hrci.org.

About HRCI

HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®) is the premier credentialing organization for the HR profession, setting the standard for HR rigor, excellence and expertise worldwide for more than 40 years. HR practitioners and organizations trust HRCI to ensure, strengthen and advance the strategic value of HR through credentials such as the Professional in Human Resources (PHR®) and the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR®). All HRCI credentials are accredited by National Commission of Certifying Agencies (NCCA), including six practice-based certifications and the Associate Professional in Human Resources™ (aPHR™) for line managers, students and others who are just starting out in HR. HRCI certifications are proven marks of distinction for various levels of competence, commitment, skill and knowledge in the HR field. Learn more at http://www.hrci.org.