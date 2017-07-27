Retrospect, Inc. to Exhibit at CompTIA ChannelCon 2017 – Booth # 807

Hosted by CompTIA, ChannelCon brings together executives and thought-leaders from across the technology industry for three days of educational sessions, panels, keynotes, and networking opportunities on the most important topics impacting the industry.

Retrospect®, Inc., makers of award-winning Retrospect Backup & Recovery software, today announced it is exhibiting at CompTIA ChannelCon 2017 “Be The Change,” the IT industry’s premier education, networking and partnering event, at the Texas JW Marriott in Austin, Texas, July 31 – August 2, 2017. Retrospect works within the IT channel to provide complete hybrid data protection for Windows, Mac, Linux, VMware, and Hyper-V environments.

Hosted annually by CompTIA, ChannelCon brings together executives and thought-leaders from across the technology industry for three days of educational sessions, panels, keynotes, and networking opportunities on the most important topics and trends impacting the industry. The event is attended by technology vendors, distributors and solution providers and IT professionals, as well as industry influencers, press and analysts from across the IT channel. More event details, including registration, are available here. Follow Retrospect and CompTIA ChannelCon via Twitter using the hashtag #ChannelCon17.

Throughout CompTIA ChannelCon 2017, Retrospect will engage with hundreds of IT professionals and highlight its hybrid data protection for SMBs, which is available to channel partners in North America and World Wide. To secure an appointment with Retrospect at ChannelCon, please email werner.walter(at)retrospect(dot)com or call 925-476-1030 x 814. Event attendees are encouraged to visit Retrospect at booth number 807 during the Technology Vendor Fair.

“Retrospect protects over 100,000 homes and businesses in over 100 countries,” said Werner Walter, Director of North America Sales. “Our complete data protection suite ensures every business can quickly recover from hardware failure, theft, accident, or disaster, with backups stored on-site for fast recovery and off-site on affordable cloud storage services for low-cost, long-term availability. We’re excited to participate in ChannelCon and show the community how we can be of service to them and their customers.”

“We’re delighted to have Retrospect join us this year for CompTIA ChannelCon,” said Kelly Ricker, executive vice president, events and education, CompTIA. “As our largest annual gathering, we are proud to be able to deliver exceptional business value to ChannelCon attendees through leading-edge training and educational sessions, panels and keynotes featuring technology industry thought-leaders, and networking opportunities and learning tracks designed to help IT professionals expand their current skill-sets into areas that are re-shaping the technology landscape.”

More information on the complete CompTIA ChannelCon 2017 program, including keynotes, panels and educational sessions, is included in the event agenda available here. Registration for CompTIA ChannelCon and the ChannelCon Vendor Summit is open and available online.

Media and IT industry analysts are encouraged to attend the conference. Highlights from CompTIA ChannelCon will be available on Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #ChannelCon17.

