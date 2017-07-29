“It’s clear that people want to see more solar energy – on their homes, where they do business and from their local utilities,” says LightWave Solar CEO, Chris Koczaja.

Coming off the biggest year ever for U.S. solar installations, Nashville-based installer LightWave Solar is proud to be named one of the top solar contractors in the United States by Solar Power World magazine. LightWave Solar achieved a rank of 103 out of 500 solar companies. In addition, LightWave Solar ranked number 38 on the list of the Top 100 Commercial solar contractors.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets. The list was released on July 25.

“The 2017 Top Solar Contractors list features 500 of the best solar contractors in the U.S.,” said Kelly Pickerel, managing editor of Solar Power World. “From solar hotbeds on the coasts to the up-and-coming solar markets, every installer adding even the smallest solar array to the grid is making a positive impact on our communities. We’re proud to recognize these companies and their efforts to bring solar power to U.S. homes and businesses.”

Based in Nashville, LightWave Solar employs 35 workers who installed 12.8 megawatts of solar in 2016. Since its founding in 2006, LightWave Solar has installed 30 megawatts, enough solar to power nearly 3,000 homes with clean electricity every year. The company is 100 percent focused on solar electric system design and installation and pioneered Tennessee’s solar industry.

“We are humbled by the opportunity our customers have given us to be listed among other leading solar contractors,” says LightWave Solar President & CEO Chris Koczaja. “Last year not only represents our biggest year on record, but highlights the wide adoption of solar across all segments” Koczaja adds.

The U.S. solar market installed more than 14,700 MW of solar in 2016, nearly doubling the capacity installed in 2015. For the first time ever, solar was ranked as the No. 1 source of new electric generating capacity additions brought online throughout the year.

Joining LightWave Solar as President and CEO in 2017, Chris Koczaja is optimistic about the future of solar power growth in Tennessee and in surrounding regions.

“It’s clear that people want to see more solar energy – on their homes, where they do business and from their local utilities,” says Koczaja. “Recent advancements in the industry has made solar more affordable than ever,” he says.

According to global research firm GTM Research, U.S. solar PV capacity is expected to nearly triple over the next five years.

To help educate Tennessee businesses on the benefits of adding solar to their facilities, LightWave Solar is presenting a Commercial Solar Workshop & Tour on Wednesday, August 2 at 10:00am in La Vergne, Tennessee, at Automation Nth, which has a solar system on-site. Register for the free workshop online at LightWaveSolar.com or call 615-641-4050.