Belatrix Software Sponsoring Hackathon To Help Stop Gender-Based Violence

Belatrix Software, a leading software development company, will be supporting and sponsoring the upcoming Hackathon “Mujer Segura” (“Women's safety”). The hackathon aims to bring together teams to help generate innovative ideas to help solve and prevent gender-based violence and discrimination, while fostering women’s empowerment and autonomy.

Awareness of gender-based abuse has been driven this year throughout Latin America by the movement “Ni una menos” (“not one less”). The movement started in Argentina and spread to several other countries in the region, helping to change laws as well as prevailing attitudes. This hackathon will help continue this momentum, and aim to create new ideas ranging from creating practical tools for women, to helping educate youngsters via video games.

The project was conceived by Carlos Abihaggle, the former Argentine Ambassador to Chile. After coming up with the idea, he met with Belatrix, and then with other key institutions including the National Technological University, University of Aconcagua, University of Mendoza, and the Office of Women's Affairs of the Supreme Court of Justice.

The hackathon will bring together multi-disciplinary teams of up to 6 people each. These small teams will work to bring diverse perspectives together, and come up with a minimum viable product (MVP) in just one day. Individuals wishing to participate in the hackathon can register online. The event will take place on August 26 at the National Technical University in Mendoza, Argentina.

Fernando Gonzalez, Belatrix’s Vice President of Marketing, commented that “Belatrix is proud to be supporting the hackathon and looking forward to helping generate new and innovative ideas”.

To register for the event go to: http://www.frm.utn.edu.ar/mujersegura/

About Belatrix Software:

Belatrix Software helps companies thrive in the digital world. Organizations partner with Belatrix to turn ideas into high quality, innovative software based on highly-tuned Agile development processes. Customers use Belatrix’s digital transformation services to create best-in-class software products, lower time to market, and gain competitive edge. Belatrix’s dedicated labs, focusing on UX, continuous delivery, mobile, DevOps, and QA automation, help organizations become digital leaders.

Belatrix's clients include both established Fortune level and emerging, venture backed firms. Some of the firm's clients include Disney, Adobe, AOL, PwC, Fluor, and Shutterfly. Belatrix is a South American company with offices in Florida, New York, San Francisco, Mendoza, Buenos Aires, Bogotá and Lima. For more information, visit http://www.belatrixsf.com.