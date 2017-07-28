9 Tracks & 134 Sessions over 2.5 days
Join Becker's Healthcare as they host their 3rd Annual Health IT + Revenue Cycle Conference on September 21 - 23, 2017 in Chicago IL. Great sessions on Epic, Cyber Security, Telehealth, Mobile Health, Revenue Cycle Optimization, Predictive Analytics, Cerner, Denials, Patient clearance and more.
Don't miss discussion talks by:
- George W. Bush, 43rd President of the United States of America
- Sugar Ray Leonard, Boxing Legend, Successful Entrepreneur and Author The Big Fight: My Life In and Out of the Ring
- Daniel J. Barchi, MEM, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, New York-Presbyterian
- Edward Marx, Executive Vice President, The Advisory Board Company; Interim Chief Information Officer, NYC Health + Hospitals
- Shafiq Rab, MD, Chief Information Officer, Rush University Medical Center
- Susan Salka is CEO, president and director of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc., (AMN)
- Amber McGraw Walsh, JD, Chairperson, McGuireWoods LLP
