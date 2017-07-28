9 Tracks & 134 Sessions over 2.5 days

Join Becker's Healthcare as they host their 3rd Annual Health IT + Revenue Cycle Conference on September 21 - 23, 2017 in Chicago IL. Great sessions on Epic, Cyber Security, Telehealth, Mobile Health, Revenue Cycle Optimization, Predictive Analytics, Cerner, Denials, Patient clearance and more.

Don't miss discussion talks by:



George W. Bush, 43rd President of the United States of America

Sugar Ray Leonard, Boxing Legend, Successful Entrepreneur and Author The Big Fight: My Life In and Out of the Ring

Daniel J. Barchi, MEM, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, New York-Presbyterian

Edward Marx, Executive Vice President, The Advisory Board Company; Interim Chief Information Officer, NYC Health + Hospitals

Shafiq Rab, MD, Chief Information Officer, Rush University Medical Center

Susan Salka is CEO, president and director of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc., (AMN)

Amber McGraw Walsh, JD, Chairperson, McGuireWoods LLP

Thank you to our supporters:

​American Well

athenahealth

Boehringer Ingelheim

Carena

Center for Medical Interoperability

Change Healthcare

Cigna

GE Healthcare

Healogics

HealthCare Appraisers, Inc.

Heron Therapeutics

Inovalon

Intarcia Therapeutics

Intermedix

InTouch Health

McKesson Medical Surgical

Medistar Corporation

Microsoft

North American Partners in Anesthesia

nThrive

Nuance

OM1

Oneview Healthcare

Optum

Outcome Health

Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Philips

Premier

Prism Healthcare Partners

Regent Surgical Health

RelayHealth

ReportingMD

Shields Health Solutions

Sodexo

Surgical Directions

Tea Leaves Health

TeamHealth

TEG Architects

Teladoc

True Health Diagnostics

VestaCare

Virginia Mason Institue

VMG Health

Willis Towers Watson

Workday

Zotec Partners

abeo

Algorithms for Innovation

Aon Hewitt

Apogee Consulting Group

Bank of America

Barings

BE Smith

BMO Harris Bank

Capitol Consulting

Care Payment

CareSkore

Catalyst HRE

Coker Group

Concur Technologies

DisChargers

Edgility

Envision Physician Services

Evolent Health

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions

Health Dimensions Group

Health System Advisors / Urgent Care Partners

HealthScape Advisors

IBM Watson Health

Island Medical Management

Lab Logistics

Lori's Gift

McBee Associates

MDsave

National Research Corporation (NRC)

Qventus

SEI

Society of Actuaries

Stanson Health

Surgical Theater

TAVHealth

URAC

View Inc

Zero Gravity

ZocDoc