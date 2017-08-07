“Through this acquisition, Acuity Eye Specialists has an opportunity to expand its offering in the National City market so we can increase access to care for patients in need,” said Tom von Sydow, Chief Operating Officer at Acuity Eye Specialists.

Acuity Eye Specialists and Dr. Gordon Montgomery announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Acuity Eye Specialists to acquire Precision Eye Care in National City, the ophthalmology clinic of Dr. Gordon Montgomery. The transaction closed on July 18, 2017. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This acquisition is expected to provide Acuity Eye Specialists with an additional clinic and doctors to address the growing needs of patients in the National City and San Diego market, and will increase Acuity Eye Specialists’ footprint in California as they continue to serve patients throughout the state.

“Through this acquisition, Acuity Eye Specialists has an opportunity to expand its offering in the National City market so we can increase access to care for patients in need,” said Tom von Sydow, Chief Operating Officer at Acuity Eye Specialists.

"The opportunity to join the Acuity Eye Specialists group is incredible." said Dr. Gordon Montgomery. "My team and patients will greatly benefit from Acuity’s well-established brand and resources to support ophthalmologists.”

This acquisition strengthens Acuity Eye Specialists’ ability to enhance and support its existing patient offerings now and into the future. Acuity Eye Specialists and Dr. Gordon Montgomery are both dedicated to providing patients and ophthalmologists access to industry leading research, opportunities to develop clinically so patients receive best-in-class care, and access to effective business support services to streamline the patient visit and better support the doctor.

About Acuity Eye Specialists (http://www.AcuitySpecialists.com)

At Acuity Eye Specialists, we are committed to helping ophthalmologists realize their full potential while providing best-in-class patient care to all those in need. We are experts in the business of ophthalmology with years of experience in the industry, a world-class surgeon as our founder, and an unwavering commitment to helping both established practice owners and young professionals further their ophthalmic careers.

Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, the Company offers access to ophthalmology services from Fresno to San Diego.