Texas Man Wins $500 for Reviewing Generator Accessory

An RV enthusiast from Texas became $500 richer after he was announced the winner of Power Equipment Direct's video review contest.

Every two months, Power Equipment Direct (PED) holds a video review competition, which offers their power equipment customers an opportunity to win $500 by posting unique and educational video reviews. The reviews are then featured on the websites to help provide insight and demonstrations to other online shoppers.This month, Dale Stagg of Nederland, Texas won the prize for his review of the LowPro LockDown Generator Security System for Honda EU2000i that he uses to protect his generators from being stolen.

"What struck me was how informative the video is," explained Jared Grifo, portable generators expert at Electric Generators Direct. "Dale explained how he uses the system to protect his Honda EU 2000i generator and its companion from theft, how he mounted and secured the generators using the LowPro LockDown system, and demonstrated where he found the lockdown system on the Electric Generators Direct site. I love when a customer is passionate about the product he is using and shares how he is using it. Dale's review is a must-see video for anyone considering purchasing the LowPro Lockdown security system.

"This video is exactly what we hope customers will share. It's informative, it's engaging, and it explains how to set up, install, and use a product. Dale's enthusiasm for the security system and his RV shines brightly throughout the video. He's established himself as a trusthworthy reviewer for potential buyers to rely on. I hope we can get more reviews on our site like this one.

"Ultimately, the review contest is a great opportunity for customers to get creative, become featured on our site, and win $500."

When PED reached out to Stagg, the contest winner continued to praise the product he featured in his video.

"This item is very well made and it tightly secures my Honda EU2000i generator behind my RV," Stagg said. "I mounted my generator on the rear bumper of my RV using U-bolts, so there is no way it will be easily stolen. I liked the security system enough that I bought a second one, as I later decided to purchase the EU2000i Companion. I now have two lockdown systems securing the generators installed on the rear of my motorhome."

Stagg also elaborated on his experience purchasing from a PED store.

"Electric Generators Direct shipped quickly using FedEx," he said. "Everything was perfect when it arrived. I bought one generator and, after two weeks, bought another from this company. So, I recommend making a purchase there."

Keep an eye on Power Equipment Direct updates and submit your own review now. If you do, you could be the next contestant to win $500.