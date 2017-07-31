Holistic Nutritionist Releases Guide to Healthier Eating

A Palm-Beach based holistic nutritionist has released a cookbook containing several recipes as well as advice to becoming a healthier and happier you. “The Farmer’s Daughter’s Guide to Nutritious and Delicious Eating,” by author Rosanne C. Martino, is a realistic approach to cooking and eating good food.

‘Delicious Eating’ consists 15 chapters including several recipes, knowledge from the author’s professional background, as well as tips and tricks revolving around several different foods. From spices and herbs to oils and fats, vegetables and fruits to vitamins and superfoods, Martino offers wisdom about various food groups stemming from her years of experience as a nutritionist.

Martino, who has always been interested in holding herself in a holistic manner, became inspired to write this book after a friend became ill. After thinking about how she could help him regarding his dietary habits, she incorporated her background in holistic nutrition and began writing her meals down as recipes.

“I want to be able to share my knowledge and information about what I have learned and experience regarding growing, harvesting and preparing food,” Martino said. “I’d also like to inform people of the lifestyles of healthy choices related to nutrition.”

“This book was very easy to read and understand,” a reviewer wrote about the book. “The author does not talk down to you – it’s like an old friend sharing recipes and health tips with you. Great photos and very informational.”

A unique approach to the modern cookbook, “The Farmer’s Daughter’s Guide to Nutritious and Delicious Eating” will peak readers’ interests with its subtle yet fun approach to the process of cooking food.

“The Farmer’s Daughter’s Guide to Nutritious and Delicious Eating”

By Rosanne C. Martino

ISBN: 978-1-5043-7741-6 (softcover); 978-1-5043-7742-3 (electronic)

Available at the Balboa Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Rosanne C. Martino is a holistic nutritionist and life coach currently living in Palm Beach, Fla. she received her Bachelor of Science in Holistic Nutrition from Clayton College of Natural Health in Birmingham, Ala. and her certification in life coaching at Life Coach Institute of Orange County in Costa Mesa, Calif. For more information, please visit her website.

