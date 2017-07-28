Not only is Rob Lowe a famous actor, but he also promotes important social issues and educational content on the "Success Files" program. One of the upcoming episodes will focus on raising awareness and the appreciation of American Art.

As America is the melting pot of the world, cultural diversity and economic prosperity had attracted some of the most interesting artists in the world. Art has greatly evolved since the early colonial days from simplistic European-influenced pieces to more advanced and meaningful art projects. Art is definitely tied in with the study of history as it captures culture, society, and emotions of the time period.

Many of the world's most recognized pieces have come from the United States. One of the oldest national treasures is the half-finished portrait of George Washington in 1796, in which it was used as the inspiration for the 1 dollar bill. Fast forward past colonial times, the 1846 painting The Jolly Floatboatman captures some working-class men enjoying festivities on their boat on the Mississippi River. The Sugar Shack from 1972 captured the musical African American during the 1960's. These are just some examples of great historical pieces displaying the diversity of American art This fine nation also has some of the best art museums in the world, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York, The Art Institute of Chicago, The National Gallery of Art, and the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

Viewers will want to learn more about this episode of the "Success Files" program, available on many Public Television and PBS Member stations.