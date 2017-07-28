First, the company that uses data science and artificial intelligence to help real estate agents win more listings from their personal networks, has launched “First Appointments,” a service that sets up meetings on behalf of agents with the people First identifies as most likely to sell. Appointments is currently in beta and will be available to all First customers later this summer.

“This solution combines cutting edge data science with the time-tested practice of leveraging appointments to win business,” said Mike Schneider, First’s CEO. “We light up an agent’s network or sphere to spot the people most likely to sell, then book appointments - a call, a coffee, a drop-in - so our agents proactively connect with their most important contacts. We’re focusing the agent’s time and attention so they can grow their business faster - it’s that simple.”

First believes that an agent’s greatest asset is their relationships - the contacts, sphere or network unique to them. Unlike companies that apply “predictive analytics” to blast marketing across geographies - ZIP codes, neighborhoods, etc - First monitors relationships an agent has cultivated, then uses artificial intelligence to give the agent a 6 to 9-month jump on the competition for their listings. First’s software makes it easy for agents to upload, augment and manage their contacts.

With “First Appointments,” real estate professionals are freed from the hassle of outreach and scheduling. After syncing their contacts with First and indicating scheduling preferences, First prioritizes their relationships by Seller Score, type of connection, price point, and other factors. Agents simply approve recommended meetings, and know their Appointments are optimized for listing acquisition.

Continues Schneider, “We exist to help good real estate professionals win more business by focusing their efforts on the right people. Adding the Appointments service to our already proven technology so our customers can act immediately on new opportunities was a natural progression of our mission.”

First, http://www.first.io, is a Durham, North Carolina-based startup founded in 2016, combines people and data science to help real estate professionals get more transactions from the relationships they've built and avoid the pain of missing opportunities in their personal sphere.

