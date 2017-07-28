DMG Productions is pleased to announce that it will feature Syngenta on an upcoming episode of the award-winning television series, American Famer, scheduled to broadcast fourth quarter 2017. American Farmer airs Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. ET on RFD-TV.

Syngenta is dedicated to helping humanity face its toughest challenge: how to feed a rising population in a sustainable way. With world-class science and innovative crop solutions, Syngenta transforms how crops are grown, in order to enable millions of growers to make better use of available resources.

This segment of American Farmer will explore AgriEdge Excelsior® from Syngenta. Created by farmers for resourceful growers seeking to enhance productivity, this proven, whole-farm program combines secure data management across digital platforms, innovative product choices for every crop, and trusted on-farm service with the opportunity to earn financial rewards, helping growers maximize and sustain their return on investment.

“Syngenta is committed to feeding the world,” said Aaron Deardorff, head of digital agriculture solutions at Syngenta. “Our extensive portfolio of seeds and crop protection products and our digital Ag solutions are important components of that commitment. We are excited for the opportunity to tell our story on American Farmer and to demonstrate the resources, like AgriEdge Excelsior, that we offer U.S. growers.”

“With integrated solutions, the Syngenta AgriEdge Excelsior program provides growers with a sense of confidence, knowing they are working with industry-leading software and a dependable team they can turn to for support,” said Jennifer Tierney, senior producer for the American Farmer series. “We look forward to exploring this technology.”

About Syngenta:

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world-class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more, visit http://www.syngenta.com and http://www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter® at http://www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS, or contact Wendell Calhoun at (336) 632-2649 / wendell.calhoun(at)syngenta(dot)com or Miriam Paulson at (919) 870-5718 /

mpaulson(at)gscommunications(dot)com.

About American Farmer:

American Farmer is a breakthrough program on a mission to showcase the latest advancements in agriculture and farming. From seed to harvest, livestock and more, our producers have traveled the country covering the people, places and issues impacting all areas of farm country.

American Farmer airs Tuesdays at 8:30am ET on RFD-TV. Check your local listing for show times.

For more information visit http://www.AmericanFarmerTV.com or call (866) 496-4065.