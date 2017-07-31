Emmy Award-winning News Anchor and Correspondent Stone Phillips will serve as a special guest speaker at Hospice of Westchester’s 16th Annual “In Celebration” Cocktail Reception on September 28. We are thrilled to have Stone Phillips join us for this wonderful event, and look forward to hearing him speak about his own experiences that tie so closely to our mission.

Hospice of Westchester (HOW) will host its 16th annual “In Celebration” Gala Cocktail Reception on Thursday, September 28 at Westchester Country Club in Rye. The event, which will take place from 5:30pm-7:30pm will feature special guest speaker Stone Phillips, an Emmy Award-winning News Anchor and Correspondent.

In honor of the organization’s 25th anniversary this year, the evening will honor HOW’s patients and their families, as well as its exceptional and compassionate staff and volunteers. The event will also celebrate the life of Anna L. Shereff, founder of The Anna & Louis H. Shereff Caregiver and Complementary Care Programs at HOW.

Stone Phillips is a former co-anchor of the award-winning newsmagazine Dateline NBC. During his 15 years at NBC News, he also served as a substitute anchor on NBC Nightly News, Today, and Meet the Press. Prior to his tenure at NBC News, Mr. Phillips spent more than a decade at ABC News, where he served as a network correspondent for World News Tonight and later 20/20. In 2012, he launched StonePhillipsReports.com and served as a Special Correspondent to PBS NewsHour with a story about head impacts in youth football. In 2013, Mr. Phillips produced an independent documentary, Moving With Grace, about relocating his aging parents and onset of his mother’s Alzheimer’s Disease. The film was broadcast on PBS stations around the country. He is currently working on a documentary about neurodegenerative disease and a promising new target for treatment.

“Our ‘In Celebration’ Gala Cocktail Reception is always an evening where we thank our supporters for their strong devotions to our organization and our mission. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary this year, we thought it was more important than ever to recognize our patients and their families, as well as our exceptional staff and volunteers,” said Mary K. Spengler, MS, chief executive officer of HOW. “We are thrilled to have Stone Phillips join us for this wonderful event, and look forward to hearing him speak about his own experiences that tie so closely to our mission.”

The “In Celebration” event co-chairs are William F. Flooks, Jr. (former Board Chair); Michelle Geller, (Board Member); Terry Geller, DDS; James P. O’Toole (former Board Chair and event emcee); and Susan Yubas (Board Chair). The evening will offer fabulous cocktail party fare, entertainment, and the opportunity to enjoy a lovely evening with friends while celebrating HOW’s 25 years of service in the community. Proceeds from “In Celebration” will be used to support The Anna & Louis H. Shereff Caregiver and Complementary Care Programs.

To purchase tickets or sponsorships, contact Holly Benedict at hbenedict(at)hospiceofwestchester(dot)com or call (914) 682-1484 ext. 122

About Hospice of Westchester:

Hospice of Westchester (HOW) is a private, not-for-profit healthcare agency that provides skilled, compassionate and comprehensive end-of-life home care to patients diagnosed with any serious or life-limiting illness and gives support to their families and loved ones. Hospice of Westchester is located at 1025 Westchester Avenue, Suite 200, White Plains, NY. For additional information, visit http://www.hospiceofwestchester.com or call (914) 682-1484. For the latest news and updates, find HOW on Facebook.