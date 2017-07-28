EY Announces New Leadership Promotions in Redwood Shores

Our new principal and executive director have dedicated their careers to delivering exceptional client service, to the pursuit of quality and technical excellence, and to living the EY purpose of building a better working world.

Ernst & Young LLP recently announced the promotions of Dale Fedun and Neeraj Gupta in its Redwood Shores office.

“Our new principal and executive director have dedicated their careers to delivering exceptional client service, to the pursuit of quality and technical excellence, and to living the EY purpose of building a better working world,” said Joe Muscat, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP and the Redwood Shores Office Managing Partner. “We commend them on this impressive and hard-earned career milestone.”

Promotions to the principal and executive director ranks involve a rigorous selection process that recognizes each person’s achievements and potential. The promoted professionals exemplify the EY commitment to being a purpose-driven organization, building a better working world and leading a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone can achieve their full potential.

Dale Fedun was promoted to principal from senior manager. Fedun joined the EY Advisory practice in 2014 and has spent his entire career working with financial services clients on transformational technology initiatives. Fedun rose quickly to be a leader in the EY Guidewire practice, successfully delivering one of the largest policy administration transformation programs in Guidewire history. He also contributed to the development of the new EY Digital Insurer offering, which assists insurance clients with navigating the rapidly changing technology landscape and capitalizing on timely digital market opportunities. This work has taken him from his hometown of Edmonton, Canada to New York, London, Chicago, and eventually to the Bay Area, where he resides. Fedun graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and earned his MBA from the University of California, Berkeley.

Neeraj Gupta was promoted to executive director from senior manager and is part of the Ernst & Young LLP Advisory practice in Redwood Shores. He has extensive experience serving market-leading insurance clients, helping them undergo major transformations for their key operations. As a trusted advisor and a subject-matter leader to his clients on business transformation journeys, Gupta leverages his deep experience designing mission-critical insurance operations applications, managing the technology delivery of large-scale insurance operations and optimizing claims and policy underwriting systems. Gupta graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS Pilani) in India and resides in Redwood Shores.

