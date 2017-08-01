Trulioo’s AML/KYC Solution Extends LATAM Coverage

Trulioo the leading global identity verification company, today announced that it now offers real-time identity verification for citizens in six new Latin America countries through its GlobalGateway platform.

GlobalGateway’s reach now extends to Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador and Venezuela. The increased coverage will also help further Trulioo’s mission to provide cross-border Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML)-compliant identity verification for every individual around the globe.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we now offer identity verification coverage to millions of people in Central and South America,” said Zac Cohen, General Manager at Trulioo. “Our RegTech solution is helping to ensure regulation isn’t a cumbersome and arduous process for our customers - not only in Latin America - but around the globe."

Earlier this month, a Business Monitor Export Index report showed that small-to-medium sized businesses in Latin America were eager for global, cross-border business opportunities and were opting to take advantage of an increasingly digitized landscape.

“The startup ecosystem in Latin America is really beginning to flourish,” continued Cohen. “This presents tremendous opportunities for businesses, particularly those who operate online, hence the prioritization of payment infrastructure and gateways to support smooth and secure transactions while also minimizing the risk of identity fraud, tax evasion, corruption and terrorism financing.”

Recent growth in the Latin American economy, a welcome change after nearly two years of declining activity, has seen a transformation within the financial sector. Recent research from Finnovista shows that the number of fintech startups in Latin America recently surpassed 1,000, many of which are catering to the large unbanked population while also reshaping the traditional banking landscape.

About Trulioo

Trulioo is a global ID verification company that provides advanced analytics from traditional and alternative data sources to instantly verify identities online. Named as a 2017 CNBC Disruptor 50 Company, Trulioo’s mission is to solve global problems associated with verifying identities online by powering fraud prevention and compliance systems for customers worldwide, in an effort to increase trust and safety online. Trulioo’s bank-grade electronic identity verification (eIDV) platform, GlobalGateway, enables businesses to perform frictionless identity verification for more than 4 billion people in over 60 countries via more than 200 data sources – the widest coverage in the market. GlobalGateway helps businesses comply with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) identity verification needs and provides a reliable and trustworthy way for businesses to evaluate new and existing users through one single API. With the recent addition of ID Document Verification to GlobalGateway, which analyzes, verifies and authenticates 3,500 different types of identity documents from nearly every country in the world, Trulioo is the first provider in the market to offer eIDV, AML watchlist screening, and ID Document Verification through a single integration. For more information visit http://www.trulioo.com.