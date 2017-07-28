Tony Roma’s Challenges Fans to ‘Show Us Your Rib Face’

Nothing beats seeing your guests smiling from ear-to-ear…well, except when they decide to dive into a rack of Tony Roma’s world-famous Baby Back Ribs out of pure rib-citement!

Romacorp, Inc., parent company of Tony Roma’s, dares guests to dive face-first into their world-famous Baby Back Ribs and put on their best #RibFace this summer with the launch of their annual “Rib Face” social media contest. The restaurant loved around the world for its one-of-a-kind iconic Baby Back Ribs kicks off the fun this week, giving fans at each participating USA Tony Roma’s restaurant the chance to win free Baby Back Ribs for an ENTIRE year! To participate and stake their claim, all that fans in the United States have to do is post a photo of themselves with a big saucy Tony Roma’s grin on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and tag #RibFace, from August 1st to Sept. 2nd. To slather the love of ribs and sauce a little thicker, each week during the contest Tony Roma’s will give one fan in the USA a $100 Tony Roma’s gift card to satisfy their cravings for ribs that only Tony Roma’s can fulfill.

“We have such a fun and saucy time hosting this contest every year – it’s definitely one of our fan and team member favorites,” said Jim Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer for Romacorp, Inc., parent company of Tony Roma’s. “Nothing beats seeing your guests smiling from ear-to-ear…well, except when they decide to dive into a rack of Tony Roma’s world-famous Baby Back Ribs out of pure rib-citement! That’s what we call putting on your #RibFace!”

This year, Tony Roma’s fans can create the perfect #RibFace and participate one of two tasty ways – by getting hands-on and posting a photo of themselves digging into a rack of delicious Baby Back Ribs at their favorite Tony Roma’s restaurant, or by using one of Tony Roma’s new #RibFace hand fans created for this saucy contest. Tony Roma’s new #RibFace hand fans are available in three rib-tastic options and have photos of mouths already decked out in BBQ sauce, making it easy for fans to sport a #RibFace even if they don’t want to get a little saucy. These rib-tickling hand fans are available at participating Tony Roma’s USA locations while supplies last, or they can be downloaded from the Tony Roma’s website at http://www.tonyromas.com so that fans can bring the #RibFace experience with them anywhere.

“Tony Roma’s World Famous Baby Back Ribs are fall-off-the-bone tender and slathered with Tony Roma’s Original™ BBQ sauce, making this contest the tastiest – and sauciest – contest in the world,” said Rogers. “Bring the whole family to Tony Roma’s and give everyone the chance to ‘Show Us Your Rib Face’!”

For the chance to win free ribs for a year, fans in the United States can participate by simply sharing photos of their Tony Roma’s #RibFace on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Romacorp, Inc. has more than 150 restaurant locations in more than 30 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 45 years ago in North Miami, Florida. Tony Roma's is also proud to partner with the Make-A-Wish Foundation (http://www.cnfl.wish.org), one of the world's leading children's charities, in an effort to help grant the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses across Central and Northern Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit http://www.tonyromas.com.

Please visit http://www.tonyromasfranchise.com or call (866) 981-0586 for information about Tony Roma's franchising opportunities.