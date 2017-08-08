Rosh Hashana 2016 at the Bitter End Jazz Up your Holidays with Sim Shalom Rabbi Blane and other JSLI trained Rabbis across the country and Canada.

Rabbi Steve Blane spreads the love as JSLI (Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute) ordained Rabbis and Cantors are making an impact and serving Jews across the country and globe.

Sim Shalom, the online synagogue is the mainliner offering “in person”Jazz High Holiday services at the iconic Bitter End Club in New York. Rabbi Steve Blane, JSLI Founder and Dean, and a quintet have transformed the High Holiday liturgy into a magical and moving experience. Sim Shalom services will be streamed live to the world as always.

Rabbi Mark Getman will be leading High Holiday Services at Temple Emanu-El of Canarsie (Brooklyn) New York on Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur. Additionally on Sukkot Oct 6th they will have a pot Luck Dinner with a Guest Cantor for Musical Friday Night Service. All are welcome!

In Louisiana, Rabbi Judy Caplan Ginsburgh will be leading services at her congregation in Monroe, Louisiana. This will be the first time in 28 years she will be able to be with her family for the High Holy Days. For the past 28 years she has served as cantor at some congregation far from her home. It will also be her first year serving as Rabbi.

Rabbi Laura Golub Boenisch is leading services (RH, Kol Nidre, YK) at a rented space in Falmouth, Maine. She has rewritten the services this summer. She plans to have some of this year’s B’nai Mitzvot kids come to Torah for an aliyah to chant a few lines.

Upstate New York Rabbi Ellen Franke will be leading services @ Temple Beth El in Niagara Falls for RH and YK. Then for Sukkot TBE will join with Congregation Havurah for a potluck and apple-picking. There are also joint services with 4 other congregations for both Sukkot and Simchat Torah.

In sunny Florida, join Cantor Nina Fine who will be davening at Temple Beth El in Ormond Beach with Rabbi Berman for all services as well as leading a special family service for Rosh Hashana and one for Yom Kippur and also Rabbi Karen Becker Marcelo will be joining Rabbi Art Silvertone at his services in Lake Worth, Florida.

Newly ordained in JSLI’s 14th Class this July Rabbi Jennifer Rudin of Massachusett has services for both days of Rosh Hashana, Kol Nidre and Yom Kippur where her classmate Rabbi Daniel Betzel from Ohio will join her and additionally, Rabbis Anibal Mass and Matthew Leibl will be leading services at their congregation in Winnipeg, Canada. They lead lovely musical services together.

And finally Cantor Joanna Lind will join Rabbi Nancy Landsman at Congregation Ahavat Olam in Illinois. Both were ordained by Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute.

To join the host of JSLI Rabbis a new class is forming for September 11th. Visit JSLI.net to learn more.

About Sim Shalom and JSLI

Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane leads accessible and short Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST led by Rabbis and students of this online community.

Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leader's Institute,

the online professional rabbinical program.

Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community.