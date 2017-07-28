EY Announces New Leadership Promotions in San Francisco

Promotions to the partner, principal, executive director and director ranks involve a rigorous selection process that recognizes each person’s achievements and potential.

Ernst & Young LLP recently announced the promotions of Rani Bhuva, Keith Brock, Cecilia Mansilla, Clark O’Niell, Irene Sung, Laurence Dudson, Akhil Salgia and A’Laina Lyons in its San Francisco office.

“Our new partners, principals, executive directors and director have dedicated their careers to delivering exceptional client service, to the pursuit of quality and technical excellence and to living the EY purpose of building a better working world,” said Lee Dutra, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP and the EY San Francisco Office Managing Partner. “We commend them on this impressive and hard-earned career milestone.”

Promotions to the partner, principal, executive director and director ranks involve a rigorous selection process that recognizes each person’s achievements and potential. The promoted professionals exemplify the EY commitment to being a purpose-driven organization, building a better working world and leading a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone can achieve their full potential.

Rani Bhuva was promoted to principal from senior manager and is part of the EY Advisory practice in San Francisco. She joined EY in 2009 and has deep experience serving a broad spectrum of financial services clients with the application of advanced analytical techniques to support revenue and capital optimization and regulatory and accounting transformation. Bhuva graduated from MIT with dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Mathematics and Computer Science and Management Science.

Keith Brock was promoted to principal from senior manager and is part of the EY Transactions Advisory Services practice. Since joining EY in 1996, Brock has built a career helping clients achieve strategic goals and transformation with advice and expertise on mergers and acquisitions. He has deep experience advising clients on executing complex integrations and divestitures. Brock graduated from Oxford University with a Master of Arts in Modern History. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

Cecilia Mansilla was promoted to principal from senior manager and is part of the EY Advisory practice in San Francisco. She joined EY in 2004 and has built a career working to help major clients succeed on large and complex transformational programs. Mansilla is a trusted advisor on a wide range of business transformation journeys and has helped her clients with performance improvement, technology implementation, cyber security and regulatory compliance. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from the University of California at Davis and also volunteers in the Oakland community by working with Girls Inc. of Alameda County, a nonprofit that inspires girls to be strong, smart and bold through direct service and advocacy.

Clark O’Niell was promoted to principal from senior manager and is part of the Parthenon-EY Transactions practice in San Francisco. Since joining EY in 2015, O’Niell has served leading corporate and private equity clients to solve complex business and technical issues and help them navigate disruptive trends. O’Niell has extensive experience in the technology industry including research and development, sales and marketing, manufacturing, supply chain, strategic planning, and mergers and acquisitions. He graduated from Duke University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering and Electrical Engineering and earned his MBA from Harvard University.

Irene Sung was promoted to partner from senior manager and is part of the EY Advisory practice in San Francisco. She has deep experience supporting leading global and multinational banks, brokers, dealers and asset managers with internal audit, Sarbanes-Oxley readiness and compliance and risk management services. Sung is a trusted advisor and assists clients with major internal audit and risk transformations programs. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Baylor University and Master of Business Administration degree in Finance, Strategy and Entrepreneurship from the Southern Methodist University. Sung is a certified public accountant (CPA) licensed to practice in California and Texas and a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), California Society of CPAs and Texas Society of CPAs.

Laurence Dudson was promoted to executive director from senior manager and is part of the EY Advisory practice in San Francisco. Since joining EY in 2009, Dudson has served several global market-leading clients with systems implementation, outsourcing, benchmarking and strategy related matters. He graduated from Nottingham University with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Civil Engineering. Dudson is also active in the San Francisco community and has fundraised for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society by participating in their annual charity bike ride for several years.

Akhil Salgia was promoted to executive director from senior manager and is part of the Ernst & Young LLP Advisory practice in San Francisco. Salgia provides leading banking and capital markets clients with a broad range of services across treasury, finance and risk management. He has deep expertise in target operating model design, analytics and technology implementation and is a trusted advisor on a wide range of risk transformational journeys. Salgia graduated from University of Mumbai and is a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

A’Laina Lyons was promoted to director from associate director and is part of the business development team at Ernst & Young LLP. She has extensive experience in business development and working with financial services clients on transformational business initiatives. Lyons helps her clients capitalize on operational improvements and on a number of important functional areas including technology, data analytics and process improvement, among others. She graduated from the University of California at Santa Barbara and is a member of Financial Women of San Francisco and the Bay Area (FWSF).

