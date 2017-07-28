Shamrock Releases Web Management Tool for Perceptive Content 7

We’re continually looking for ways to enhance and protect our customers’ investment in Perceptive Content 7 and this new management tool does just that. Moving forward we’ll continue to build on the Experience platform in new and innovative ways.

Shamrock Solutions today announced the release of a new management tool for Perceptive Content 7. Built on the versatile Experience platform, this one-of-a-kind custom solution enables administrators to extend management of this leading ECM system beyond the administrative client. It also allows them to distribute the organization and provisioning of users in Perceptive Content beyond the built-in functionality of the management console.

The new solution is particularly useful for Perceptive Software customers who manage a distributed system with separate security teams. It is also highly applicable to any organization that needs to establish more granular privileges, such as making some individuals power users but not manager users. Shamrock’s application leverages the existing API of the integration server to deliver user management functionality in a mobile responsive framework outside of the content system, using an easy-to-install Apache Tomcat package and modern RESTful web services.

“We’re continually looking for ways to enhance and protect our customers’ investment in Perceptive Content 7 and this new management tool does just that,” said Shamrock founder and CEO Robert Albright. “Moving forward we’ll continue to build on the Experience platform in new and innovative ways.”

About Shamrock Solutions

Shamrock Solutions is a fast-growing IT professional services and software licensing company that provides technology solutions to organizations of all sizes and from all industries. Our range of services includes implementation, support, tune-ups, configuration, staff augmentation, project management, software delivery and sales and more for Lexmark Enterprise Software (formerly Perceptive Software and ImageNow), Jadu, Concerto Cloud, Formatta, and other enterprise content management (ECM) technologies. We also provide “Special Ops” projects that address customized development and integration solutions that help organizations achieve their unique business objectives. Learn more at http://shamrocksolutionsllc.com/