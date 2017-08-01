Smart Clinic has graduated from the Arizona Commerce Authority’s Venture Ready Program. The Venture Ready program connects Arizona talent with local resources, and provides an Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR), to coach local companies through five panels that focus on intake, marketing, finance, dry run and final/graduation. The goal is to create winning companies while retaining and developing entrepreneurial talent in the state of Arizona.

"Smart Clinic's graduation is another huge win for the Arizona startup community," said Andy Lombard, founder of the Arizona Commerce Authority's Venture Ready Program. "Through the program, Smart Clinic refined their message and honed in on their revenue generating target market and are now in a position to have a massive impact on the medical and pharma space.”

The Venture Ready program is part of a collaborative effort to create winning companies while retaining and developing entrepreneurial talent in the state of Arizona. Throughout the program an entrepreneur pitches its business model to a team of CEOs and professional experts and receives specific points of feedback that identify gaps and strategic opportunities. In partnership with statewide organizations and companies, Venture Ready is a connective resource for the Arizona startup community to strengthen Arizona’s innovation ecosystem – ensuring small businesses can expand through all stages of development. The program is part of a collaborative effort to create winning companies while retaining and developing entrepreneurial talent in the state of Arizona.

“Venture Ready sharpened our investor messaging and helped us attract significant investor interest." stated Robert Backie, Smart Clinic CEO. "We are using the lessons learned from Venture Ready, combined with our Arizona Angel Tax Credit certification, to finish raising our current seed round and achieve our next set of growth milestones.”