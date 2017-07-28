EY Announces New Leadership Promotions in Los Angeles

The promoted professionals exemplify the EY commitment to being a purpose-driven organization, building a better working world and leading a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone can achieve their full potential.

Ernst & Young LLP recently announced the promotions of 12 new partners, principals, executive directors and directors in its Los Angeles office.

“Our newly promoted leaders have dedicated their careers to delivering exceptional client service, to the pursuit of quality and technical excellence, and to living the EY purpose of building a better working world,” said Pat Niemann, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP and the Los Angeles Office Managing Partner. “We commend them on this impressive and hard-earned career milestone.”

Promotions to the partner, principal, executive director and director ranks involve a rigorous selection process that recognizes each person’s achievements and potential. The promoted professionals exemplify the EY commitment to being a purpose-driven organization, building a better working world and leading a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone can achieve their full potential.

Manish Dabas was promoted to principal from senior manager. Dabas joined the EY Transaction Advisory Services practice in 2015 and has more than 12 years of experience in the areas of digital strategy, large-scale transformations, lean programs, and technology simplification, modernization and innovation for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to private equity-backed and other privately-held companies. He has extensive experience across the high tech, financial services and healthcare industries. Dabas received his Bachelor of Technology degree in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and his MBA from the University of Michigan.

Ryan Citro was promoted to principal from senior manager. As part of the EY Transaction Advisory Services practice, Citro has more than 15 years of experience providing transaction and valuation advisory services to leading technology clients across the West Coast. Citro specializes in the valuation of intangible assets and minority and controlling equity interests for strategic planning, tax and financial reporting purposes. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Southern California.

Helen Kim was promoted to partner from senior manager. Kim has more than 16 years of experience working in the EY Tax practice and serving Fortune 500 companies and other market-leading clients in diverse industries including retail and consumer products, media & entertainment, and construction and engineering. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley and her Master of Business Taxation from the University of Southern California. Kim is a certified public accountant (CPA) licensed to practice in California and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Jason Lin was promoted to partner from senior manager and has been with the EY Tax practice his entire career. Lin has more than a decade of experience advising clients in the real estate, hospitality, and construction industries, including publicly traded and privately held REITs, real estate funds, and homebuilders. He has deep fluency in tax compliance services, IPO roll-up and REIT qualification due diligence. Lin received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles and his Master of Business Taxation from the University of Southern California. Lin is a certified public accountant (CPA) licensed to practice in California and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Miles Remer was promoted to partner from senior manager. He is part of the EY Risk Assurance practice and has deep experience establishing and overseeing internal audit functions, leading SOX readiness engagements and performing enterprise risk assessments for high profile clients in the media & entertainment and technology industries in Southern California. Remer earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Accounting from Claremont McKenna College. He is a certified public accountant (CPA) licensed to practice in California, a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), California Association of CPAs, and a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and Project Management Professional (PMP). Remer serves on the board of WISH Charter, focused on building the first K-12 fully-inclusive and diverse charter school in the nation.

Michael Ruiz was promoted to partner from senior manager. As part of the EY Risk Transformation practice, Ruiz has more than 14 years of experience and leads end-to-end transformational risk and compliance programs for his clients, including assessment, process design, GRC automation and global deployment. Ruiz earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from University of California, Berkeley and his Master of Science degree in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame. He is a certified public accountant (CPA) licensed to practice in California, a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

Marc Salmon was promoted to partner from senior manager. Salmon works in the EY Transaction Advisory Services practice, where he serves both private equity and corporate clients in a variety of industries including technology, media & entertainment, retail, consumer and industrial products. He has more than 12 years of experience advising on all phases of the transaction life cycle, with particular focus on financial due diligence for both buy- and sell-side transactions. Salmon received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from the University of Richmond. He is a certified public accountant (CPA) licensed to practice in California and Virginia and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Steven Sideris was promoted to principal from senior manager. Sideris has more than 13 years of experience working in the EY Tax practice. He serves clients in diverse industries including technology, life sciences, financial services, telecommunications and healthcare with transfer pricing planning, documentation and controversy. Sideris has extensive experience with intangible asset valuation and restructuring and supply chain planning. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Trinity College and his MBA from Boston University. He is a member of the American Society of Appraisers (ASA).

Shelby Angulo was promoted to executive director from senior manager and serves as the West Coast employment attorney for EY. Angulo provides counsel on all matters related to the employment relationship and works to identify solutions that are mutually beneficial for EY people and the firm. Angulo has practiced employment law throughout her 22-year career, having worked in a law firm and in-house at Lehman Brothers prior to joining EY in 2009. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Boston College and earned her Juris Doctorate at Harvard Law School. Angulo is a member of the State Bar of California and the Association of Corporate Counsel.

Scott Byrne was promoted to executive director from senior manager. As part of the EY Advisory practice, Byrne has deep experience working with high-profile, global media & entertainment clients. He brings a wealth of knowledge from his many years of advising clients in the entertainment and media industries on operational strategy and implementation of industry solutions. Byrne received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from City University of New York and his MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles. He is actively involved in the community, serving as an Assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scouts of America, and as a global volunteer working with orphans in China, Ethiopia, Eleuthera and Uganda.

Agnes Yum was promoted to executive director from senior manager. She has more than 20 years of experience working in taxation and is part of the EY Tax People Advisory Services practice. She has extensive experience advising clients on individual and employment tax planning, foreign and US compliance services, minimizing taxation in multiple jurisdictions, and inbound and outbound expatriate tax services. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Washington, is a certified public accountant (CPA) licensed to practice in California and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Linda Whalen was promoted to director from associate director. Whalen leads the EY West Region Brand, Marketing and Communications team and oversees all internal, external and marketing efforts in a six-state region. Prior to joining EY, Whalen led corporate communications at Mullin Consulting (now part of Prudential Financial). A career communications professional with a broad range of experiences, her work has been published nationally, regionally and locally, and she has represented some of the world's most trusted brands in print and on television. Whalen received her Bachelor of Science magna cum laude from Golden Gate University and earned her Master of Arts in the Humanities at Mount St. Mary’s University.

