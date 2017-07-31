The Production Manager 50 is designed to hold an immense amount of gear, including lighting equipment and large light modifiers.

Think Tank Photo’s largest rolling photography equipment case, the Production Manager 50, has been honored by Professional Photographer magazine as a 2017 Hot Ones. The Production Manager 50 is designed to hold an immense amount of gear, including lighting equipment and large light modifiers. It features stabilizing, wide-set, shock-absorbing wheels that roll smoothly and hold up under the toughest conditions, the ability to lock the main compartment and secure the bag with the included lock and cable, and a fully customizable interior with dividers to protect small and large lighting equipment including c-stands and large modifiers.

This year marks the 18th edition of Professional Photographer magazine’s Hot Ones. The official magazine of Professional Photographers of America, Professional Photographer helps readers advance their businesses and careers through editorial content that addresses the artistic, technological, and business aspects of their work. For more than 100 years, pros have relied on Professional Photographer to deliver the education and inspiration they need to be successful: practical lessons and of-the-moment images that define an industry.

“We are deeply honored that Professional Photographer magazine selected the Production Manager 50 for this year’s Hot Ones award,” said Think Tank Photo’s president and lead designer Doug Murdoch. “Just as Professional Photographer exists to serve the needs of working professional photographers, so too does Think Tank. We were co-founded by and for professional photographers who need to know that their photo gear is made to withstand their most rugged usage while allowing quick access.”

KEY PRODUCTION MANAGER 50 FEATURES



Large front zippered pocket for reflectors, umbrellas, extension cords, cables, etc.

Attachments for lightstands or tripods on both sides (straps included)

Rigid shell and stiffened dividers ensures gear protection

Robust handles on four sides for easy loading and unloading by two people

Heavy-duty aluminum side-frame protects axle from impact

ID plate can be registered on the Think Tank site that may allow lost or stolen bag to be returned

YKK RC Fuse zippers, 1680D ballistic nylon, and super-stick velex (interior) contribute to one of the most robust products on the market.

Large interior mesh pockets for organizing pocket wizards, gels, cords, tape, batteries, and other accessories

Ergonomic top handle for rolling or carrying by two people.

Velex wrapped dividers for extra durability and longevity.

Adjustable lid straps keep bag open and accessible

Rear skid rails and custom wheel housings allow for loading and unloading from a vehicle with ease

Business card holder for easy identification on top panel

User replaceable wheels & hardware

Seam-sealed rain cover included

About Think Tank Photo

Think Tank Photo is a group of designers and professional photographers focused on studying how photographers work, and developing inventive new carrying solutions to meet their needs. By focusing on “speed” and “accessibility,” we prepare photographers to Be Ready “Before The Moment,” allowing them to document those historic moments that reflect their personal visions and artistic talents. We design products that help photographers travel easier, take pictures faster, and organize their gear more efficiently.