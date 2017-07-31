More than anywhere else, Californians want to take their dogs to the beach, DogTrekker.com discovers. It doesn't matter where the beach is... that's how doggone nuts Californians are about taking their dogs to the beach.

Where do California dog owners most want to take their dogs? To the beach.

That’s according to DogTrekker.com, the state’s most-visited dog-travel-focused website that, in response to user demand, recently added a “California Coastal Beaches” section to its website and mobile app.

“Over a million dog-crazy Californians have used DogTrekker.com to plan their trips with their best friends. More than anything else, they want to know where to find and what’s at the state’s best dog-friendly beaches,” said DogTrekker.com’s Co-founder Dave Kendrick.

“Californians want to take their best friends to the beach, regardless of whether the dogs are water dogs.” he continued.

Among the site’s page views, ‘Beaches’ has consistently been DogTrekker.com’s most requested activity, with hundreds of thousands of page views generated each year for “beaches” and “coast.”

DogTrekker.com saw extraordinary interest in beaches generated by its newsletter beach issues. This year’s “Dogs on the Water” newsletter issue was no exception as “nearly a third of our readers opened it and thousands clicked through to the website for more information. That literally blew us out of the water,” said Kendrick.

“The crazy thing is, it doesn’t matter where the beach is. California dog owners read beach stories even if the beach is at the other end of the state. That’s how doggone nuts Californians are about taking their dogs to the beach.”

DogTrekker.com’s new “California Coastal Beach Destinations” section is divided into four, “easily researched” regions: North Coast, San Francisco Bay Area, Central Coast and Southern California. Other sections on DogTrekker.com include: lodging, wineries, dining, dog parks, parks, hikes, water activities, attractions, local services and emergency services.

Within the “Beaches” section, integrated roll-over pop-ups appear when users scroll over coastal counties and “Paw-of-Approval” partner destinations, with links to beach stories. Readers get a map view and GPS directions to dog-friendly beaches and whether the beach is on-leash or off-leash, as well.

About DogTrekker.com: Founded in 2011 by Dave and Roxanne Kendrick, the award-winning DogTrekker.com provides those traveling with dogs in California with localized, current and engaging dog-friendly information on such subjects as: lodging, wineries, dining, dog parks, parks, hikes, beaches, water activities, attractions, local services and emergency services. DogTrekker.com’s 8,000+ triple-vetted listings and 1,800+ stories have been researched and written by professional travel and animal writers. DogTrekker.com has just been voted 2017 Best Dog Travel Website, Best Dog Blog, Best Overall Website for Dog Owners by Bay Woof Magazine’s 50,000 readers and received the 2016 HSMAI Gold Adrian Award for Digital Marketing/Mobile App user experience. A portion of all proceeds are donated to California dog adoption and rescue organizations. DogTrekker.com is a registered trademark of DogTrekker, Inc.