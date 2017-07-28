CODiE Winner Logo A great big thank you to Curriki’s donors, partners, sponsors, and most especially our community of over 13.5 million teachers, students, and parents for recognizing us as the leader in K-12 open education resources and community.”

Curriki was named the best Digital Aggregation & Sharing Solution of 2017 on Thursday night as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. CODiE Award recipients are the companies producing the most innovative Business and Education technology products across the country and around the world.

“We would like to thank the SIIA organization and membership for this recognition,” said Kim Jones, CEO and co-founder of Curriki. “And a great big thank you to Curriki’s donors, partners, sponsors, and most especially our community of over 13.5 million teachers, students and parents for recognizing us as the leader in K-12 open education resources and community.”

In 2016, Curriki was given the honor of being named a Finalist for a CODiE award in the category of Best Source for Reference or Education Resources.

Curriki is proud to have led the digital transformation to OER, which are now on the cusp of widespread adoption throughout the US and around the world. Curriki is the free, digital "Worldwide Library for the Classroom" and a low-cost solution to assist K-12 classroom teachers in helping students meet the demands of higher standards regardless of zip code. No matter where you live, Curriki provides equal access to high quality materials, bridging the education divide.

"SIIA’s 2017 Education Technology CODiE Award winners were an amazing group this year, and demonstrated how these technologies are making an impact for students, faculty and administration,” said Bridget Foster, senior vice president and managing director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN) of SIIA. “Each honoree deserves accolades and we are pleased to add our congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award winners."

The winner announcement was made by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, during the annual Education Impact Symposium in San Francisco. 35 awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals.

An SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor as each award winner was reviewed by educators and administrators, whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then reviewed the finalists and their votes were combined with the scores from the industry experts to select this year’s CODiE Awards winners.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit http://siia.net/CODiE.

About Curriki

Curriki, a 2017 SIIA CODiE Award Winner and 2016 SIIA CODiE Award finalist, hosts a free library of 255,000+ educator-vetted learning materials in all K-12 subject areas and in many formats—from individual lesson plans, instructional videos and units, to games and simulations. All content contributed by educators and select partners is available to others for use, adapt and share at no cost. In addition, Curriki curates resources into course-sequenced, standards-aligned units to enable educators to easily find materials.

The mission of Curriki, a nonprofit organization, is to eliminate the gap between those who have access to high-quality education and those who do not. Its online community of educators, learners and committed education experts works together to create quality materials that benefit teachers, parents and students globally. With more than 520,000 members, Curriki has reached more than 13 million users worldwide. Join today at http://www.curriki.org.