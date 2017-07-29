The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, in cooperation with Winfield Gallery, is proud to present Thresholds works by Albert Paley. Albert Paley (born 1944) is an American modernist metal sculptor. Initially starting out as a jeweler, Paley has become one of the most distinguished and influential metalsmiths in the world. Within each of his works, three foundational elements stay true: the natural environment, the built environment, and the human presence. Paley is the first metal sculptor to receive the coveted Institute Honors awarded by the American Institute of Architects, the AIA’s highest award to a non-architect. “the allure of Paley’s art comes through its intrinsic sense of integration of art and architecture,” as one noted architect stated. This exhibition will explore Paley’s process and will feature large-scale sculptures, drawings, and maquettes. Works are available through Winfield Gallery.

“Albert has taken rigid, hard and unforgiving material and transformed it into a moving elastic vision.”

—Christopher Winfield, Director, Winfield Gallery

Commissioned by both public institutions and private corporations, Paley has completed more than 50 site-specific-works. Some notable examples are the Portal Gates for Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian Institute in Washington DC, a ceremonial archway in Philadelphia, the Portal Gates for the New York State Chambers in Albany, Sentinel, a monumental plaza sculpture for Rochester Institute of Technology, as well as a 65-foot sculpture for the entry court of Bausch and Lomb’s headquarters in Rochester, NY. Recently completed works include three sculptures for the National Harbor development near Washington DC, a 130’ long archway named Animal Always for the St. Louis Zoo, a gate for the Cleveland Botanical Gardens in Cleveland, OH, a sculpture relief for Wellington Place, Toronto, Canada, Threshold, a sculpture for the Corporate Headquarters of Klein Steel, Rochester, NY, and Transformation, a ceremonial entranceway for Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.

Pieces by Albert Paley can be found in the permanent collections of many major museums including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Broadly published and an international lecturer, Paley received both his BFA and MFA from Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia. He received honorary doctorates from the University of Rochester in 1989, the State University of New York at Brockport in 1996, St. Lawrence University, in Canton, New York in 1997, and the University of Gothenburg, in Sweden in 2012.

Exhibition: July 1 – October 1, 2017

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art

In cooperation with Winfield Gallery

About Sonoma Valley Museum of Art

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art is a young, vibrant museum of modern and contemporary art in the heart of California wine country. SVMA's facility features exhibition galleries, a 2500-volume art library, and an art studio and public spaces offering workshops and happenings year-round.

SVMA is the largest visual arts organization in the San Francisco North Bay region (Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Solano Counties).

Mission: The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art is a magnet of creative energy and cultural inspiration. Its exhibitions and educational programs engage the community in the art and ideas of our time, encouraging curiosity and innovation.

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma CA 95476,

707.939.7862, http://www.svma.org/

Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 11:00am – 5:00pm

About Winfield Gallery

Winfield Gallery was founded in 1989 by Christopher Winfield. Its principal focus is the representation of contemporary art by established, mid-career and emerging artists whose diverse practices include painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics and photography.

The gallery hosts multiple exhibitions a year and maintains a deep commitment to promote our artists’ careers. Winfield Gallery collaborates with museum curators, produce catalogs, establish relationships with the press and continue collector education and development. The gallery works to create an atmosphere that builds bridges between the creative work, collectors and art enthusiasts at all levels.

Winfield Gallery also specializes the resale of select works of art from the 20th century by artists and offers an effective and confidential alternative for the resale of important works of art from and on behalf of private individuals and institutions.

Winfield Gallery, Dolores between Ocean & 7th, Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA 93921, 831.624.3369, http://www.winfieldgallery.com/

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm Sunday, 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Image Information:

All images are works by Albert Paley courtesy of Winfield Gallery

01_Village of Hope Gate Model, 2008, steel, 48 x 72 x 13 inches

02_Double-Cross, 2014, stainless steel, 36 x 53 x 21 inches

03_Evanesce, 2004, weathering steel, 113 x 42 x 42 inches

04_Harlequin, 2013, weathering steel, monochromed, 80” x 27.5” x 25.5”

05_Interlace, 2003, weathering steel, 91.5 x 120 x 25.5 inches