EY Announces New Leadership Promotion in Las Vegas

Ernst & Young LLP recently announced the promotion of Patricia Morris to an executive director position in its Las Vegas office.

“Patricia has achieved a notable and well-deserved career milestone. She has served as a role model for our EY core values by demonstrating integrity, the pursuit of quality and by leading with purpose,” said Ryan Cupersmith, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP and the EY Las Vegas Office Managing Partner. “We recognize her for her significant contributions and achievements and look forward to her future successes.”

Promotions to the executive director rank involves a rigorous selection process that recognizes each person’s achievements and potential. Morris exemplifies the EY commitment to being a purpose-driven organization, building a better working world and leading a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone can achieve their full potential.

Morris is part of the EY Assurance practice and has more than 17 years of experience advising high-profile clients in the gaming, real estate, hospitality, healthcare, life sciences, and manufacturing industries on various technical issues including IPOs, business combinations, consolidations and VIEs, debt and equity transactions and derivatives. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from the University of Texas and is a certified public accountant (CPA) licensed to practice in Nevada and Texas, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Morris is also active in the Las Vegas community and currently serves on the Nevada Clark County School Board Audit Committee and volunteers with The Animal Foundation.

About Ernst & Young LLP’s Las Vegas practice

Since opening its Las Vegas office in 2003, Ernst & Young LLP has become the nation’s largest fully integrated gaming and hospitality practice, leading the Big Four professional services organizations in auditing 70 percent of U.S. public company gaming operators in Las Vegas. The firm’s 80 Las Vegas professionals serve gaming and hospitality, real estate, airlines, media & entertainment, and technology clients, and has served all of the Fortune 1000 companies based in Las Vegas. EY also is Southern Nevada’s leading provider of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) services and has contributed to the greening of more than $10 billion in Las Vegas real estate developments.

