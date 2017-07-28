EY Announces New Leadership Promotion in Orange County

Temple’s achievement is a notable and well-deserved career milestone. She serves as a role model for our EY core values by demonstrating integrity, the pursuit of quality and by engaging with purpose.

Ernst & Young LLP recently announced the promotion of Temple Turner to an executive director position in its Orange County office.

“Temple’s achievement is a notable and well-deserved career milestone. She serves as a role model for our EY core values by demonstrating integrity, the pursuit of quality and by engaging with purpose,” said Kim Letch, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP and the EY Orange County Office Managing Partner. “We are proud to recognize her significant contributions and achievements and look forward to all she will continue to contribute and her future successes.”

Promotions to the executive director rank involves a rigorous selection process that recognizes each person’s achievements and potential. “Turner exemplifies the EY commitment to being a purpose-driven organization, building a better working world and leading a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone can achieve their full potential,” added Letch.

Turner is part of the EY Tax practice and has more than 15 years of experience serving leading public and private clients in diverse industries with accounting for income taxes, tax compliance and helping them navigate domestic and international taxes. Turner received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and her Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Texas at Austin. She is a certified public accountant licensed to practice in California and Texas, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Turner is also active in the community and the committee chair of the EY Orange County Professional Women’s Network Steering Committee.

About Ernst & Young LLP’s Orange County practice

Ernst & Young LLP has more than 430 people in its Orange County office who serve a diverse client base of innovative and entrepreneurial companies spanning the retail, consumer products, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing & distribution, real estate, cleantech, and technology industries. The firm celebrates the successes of Orange County entrepreneurs through its EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® program, founded in 1986.

