EY Announces New Leadership Promotion in Portland

We recognize Tracy for her significant contributions and achievements and look forward to her future successes

Ernst & Young LLP recently announced the promotion of Tracy Fisher to an executive director position in its Portland office.

“Tracy has achieved a notable and well-deserved career milestone. She has served as a role model for our EY core values by demonstrating integrity, the pursuit of quality and by leading with purpose,” said Peter Doubleday, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP and the EY Portland Office Managing Partner. “We recognize her for her significant contributions and achievements and look forward to her future successes.”

Promotions to the executive director rank involves a rigorous selection process that recognizes each person’s achievements and potential. “Fisher exemplifies the EY commitment to being a purpose-driven organization, building a better working world and leading a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone can achieve their full potential,” added Doubleday.

Tracy Fisher was promoted to executive director from senior manager. Fisher is part of the EY Tax practice and has more than 15 years of experience working with multinational corporations on a wide variety of international tax issues, including structuring foreign operations, earnings repatriation, cross-border financing, foreign tax credit planning, and mergers and acquisitions. Fisher received her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and her Master of Accountancy degree from the University of Oregon. She is a certified public accountant (CPA) licensed to practice in Oregon and California, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

About Ernst & Young LLP’s Portland practice

Ernst & Young LLP has more than 90 people in its Portland office who serve a diverse client base of innovative and entrepreneurial companies spanning the retail and consumer products, technology, life sciences, distribution, insurance and manufacturing industries. Ernst & Young LLP is a market leader in Oregon and celebrates the successes of the Pacific Northwest’s entrepreneurs through its EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® program, founded in 1986.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, an EY member firm serving clients in the US.