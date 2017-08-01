Christian A. of Bill Howe Plumbing in San Diego begins his school supply shopping! Words cannot express how grateful we are for Bill Howe’s commitment to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego.

Bill Howe Plumbing is no stranger to giving back to the San Diego community. The company has teamed up with the American Heart Association, the San Diego Burn Institute, San Diego Food Bank, community little leagues, and a host of other organizations in need of support over the years. They donate their time, resources, expertise, and financial contributions to help the communities they serve.

For 2017-2018, Bill Howe will partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as a Corporate Partner. “Words cannot express how grateful we are for Bill Howe’s commitment to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego,” Tesha Young, Director of Corporate Partnerships for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego.

On Friday, July 28, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego collected school supplies from their Stuff Our Bus campaign gearing up for the 2017-2018 school year. The drive was designed to help underserved school-aged children have the school supplies they need and set them up for success when they embark on the 2017-2018 school year. Both the Clairemont Branch and the Payne Branch hosted an event, accepting donations throughout the day. The object is to ensure that every child has the supplies they need to start their school year right and be successful all year long.

Bill Howe employees brought in over 1000 different supplies including backpacks, lunch bags, binders, notebooks, pens & pencils, entire class specific kits, and those that did not have time to shop donated over $500 that was then spent on more supplies filling one of their famous plumbing vans for Friday’s delivery. “These supplies will be a tremendous help to our members who truly need it the most and will allow them to be ready for the upcoming school year,” said Tesha Young.

Tina Howe was on site early Friday morning with employees to drop off the supplies they had collected over a two week period, totaling over $2000 in supplies from employees and each division in the company. “We are so proud of all of our employees for their involvement in our back to school supply drive for the Boys & Girls Clubs,” said Tina Howe. “For the past two weeks, cash and supplies have been flooding in from our entire team and their families.”

For more information about the Bill Howe Family of Companies, or their services in San Diego, plumbing, heating and air conditioning, restoration & flood remediation, visit http://www.billhowe.com, or to speak with Bill or Tina Howe regarding this announcement, contact Bill Howe Marketing Director, Julie Riddle at Julie(at)billhowe(dot)com.

About Bill Howe Family of Companies

Bill Howe Family of Companies is comprised of Bill Howe Plumbing, Inc.; Bill Howe Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.; Bill Howe Restoration & Flood Services, Inc. The family-owned and operated company began in 1980 with the plumbing division and has grown into San Diego County’s largest low-cost one-stop-shop for service, repairs and installation, offering both residential and commercial services. 9085 Aero Drive, Suite B, San Diego CA 92123. Call 1-800-BILL-HOWE because We Know Howe!