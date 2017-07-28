EY Announces New Leadership Promotions in San Diego

Our new partner and executive director have dedicated their careers to delivering exceptional client service, to the pursuit of quality and technical excellence, and to living the EY purpose of building a better working world.

Ernst & Young LLP recently announced the promotions of Graeme Reid to partner and Lily Kordic to executive director in its San Diego office.

“Our new partner and executive director have dedicated their careers to delivering exceptional client service, to the pursuit of quality and technical excellence, and to living the EY purpose of building a better working world,” said Robert Bruning, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP and the EY San Diego Office Managing Partner. “We commend them on this impressive and hard-earned career milestone.”

Bruning added that Reid and Kordic exemplify the EY commitment to being a purpose-driven organization, building a better working world and leading a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone can achieve their full potential.

Graeme Reid provides a wide range of assurance services to market leading public and private clients in the real estate and retail sectors. Reid earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Iona College. He is a certified public accountant (CPA) licensed to practice in California, a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the California Society of CPAs.

Lily Kordic has 17 years of diverse public accounting experience, providing tax services to private and public companies in the life science, technology, manufacturing and distribution industries. She is a subject-matter specialist in accounting for income taxes and has worked with numerous multi-state and international companies with complex tax accrual, consulting and return assistance. She has extensive experience working on IPOs, acquisitions and spin-offs, business combinations and partnership restructurings. Kordic received her Bachelor of Science degree in Managerial Finance, Master of Science degree in Accounting and her MBA from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She is a certified public accountant (CPA) licensed to practice in California, a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the California Society of CPAs.

About Ernst & Young LLP’s San Diego practice

Ernst & Young LLP has more than 300 people in its San Diego office who provide assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services to a diverse client base spanning the life sciences, technology, health care, telecommunications, consumer products, engineering and construction, financial services and real estate industries. Ernst & Young LLP is the leader in guiding San Diego-based companies through the IPO process, and is a founding member of BIOCOM, Software San Diego (formerly the San Diego Software Industries Council), CommNexus San Diego, CONNECT and CleanTECH San Diego. The firm celebrates the successes of San Diego’s entrepreneurs through its EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® program, founded in 1986.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, an EY member firm serving clients in the US.

###