EY Announces New Leadership Promotions in Salt Lake City

Ernst & Young LLP recently announced the promotions of Chris Okawa and Mark Peterson to partner in its Salt Lake City office.

“I could not be more excited to announce the promotion of two new partners in Salt Lake City,” said Shawn Goff, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP and the EY Salt Lake City Office Managing Partner. “Chris and Mark have dedicated their careers to delivering exceptional client service, to the pursuit of quality and technical excellence, and to living the EY purpose of building a better working world. We applaud them on this impressive and well-deserved career milestone.”

Goff added that promotions to the partner rank involve a rigorous selection process that recognizes each person’s achievements and potential. “The promoted professionals exemplify the EY commitment to being a purpose-driven organization, building a better working world and leading a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone can achieve their full potential,” said Goff.

Chris Okawa was promoted to partner from senior manager. As part of the EY Assurance practice, Okawa has spent the majority of his 13-year career serving many of Utah’s high-growth companies across the technology, airline, healthcare and manufacturing industries. He is a trusted advisor to Utah’s leading innovative and entrepreneurial businesses and has deep experience working on numerous transactions, including initial public offerings, secondary offerings, debt offerings, and mergers and acquisitions. In addition to his business leadership, Okawa is equally committed to being a leader in his community, as a member of the Board of Directors for the Salt Lake City chapter of Junior Achievement. Okawa received his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and his Master of Accountancy degree from Brigham Young University. He is a certified public accountant (CPA) licensed to practice in Utah, and is a member of the Utah Association of Certified Public Accountants (UACPA) and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Mark Peterson was promoted to partner from executive director. Peterson joined the EY Assurance practice in 1998 and has worked with a number of Utah’s most prominent companies in diverse industries. He has extensive experience with initial public offerings, secondary offerings, mergers and acquisitions, revenue recognition and accounting for other complex transactions. Peterson also recently served as an adjunct part-time accounting instructor at the University of Utah, where he received his MBA, and Weber State University, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He is a certified public accountant (CPA) licensed to practice in Utah, and is a member of the Utah Association of Certified Public Accountants (UACPA) and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Peterson is also active in the community—he supports the National Ability Center and mentors students and volunteers at the University of Utah and Weber State University.

