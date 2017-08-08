Our purpose is driven by passion and we couldn’t be more excited to build a successful community that connects people on an authentic level.” - Amanda Loveland, owner and CEO of modbod

modbod, a global clothing and lifestyle company, today announced the launch of its first-ever direct-sales business model and consumable product expansion. The independent brand distributors, known as modbod Stylists, will enjoy flexible and competitive business benefits such as Stylist Starter Kits starting as low as $199, drop-ship inventory structure, 15 percent same-day commission compensation, corporate customer service management and more. Dedicated to cultivating a conscious community that enables women to live a purpose-driven life through its entrepreneurship program, modbod is currently asking those interested in signing up as a Stylist to visit modbod.com.

“Mindfulness is at the heart of everything we do at modbod. By shifting our focus to a modern direct-sales model we have the opportunity to create a fluid and personalized shopping experience for our customers as well as serve our conscious corporate mission which is to increase economic empowerment options for women globally,” said Amanda Loveland, owner and CEO of modbod. “Our purpose is driven by passion and we couldn’t be more excited to build a successful community that connects people on an authentic level.”

Starting this month, modbod's Collections, signature layering foundations, mindful fashion favorites and organic lifestyle consumables, will be available for purchase through a Stylist. Stylists will also play a major role in the company’s give back strategy, modbodLOVE, a monthly initiative that allows randomly selected customers to give $100 to their charity or cause of choice.

Benefits and perks of being a modbod Stylist include:



Founding Stylist opportunity if signed up by May 31, 2018

Access to ongoing, quality training and tools

Stylist Starter Kits starting as low as $199

Ability to design your own schedule

Competitive compensation plan

Daily commission payments

Branded modbod credit card

Drop-ship inventory

No requirement to carry inventory

Limited and exclusive collection drops

Corporate customer service management

Corporate customer marketing and communication management

While the focus on quality fashion will remain a priority, the pivot in the business acknowledges the need for consumables within its customer-base. In result, the consumable product expansion will consist of organic personal and home care items.

Consumable products to be released include:

Essential oil perfume blends

Personal care items

Laundry care

Skincare

modbod’s products are rooted in comfort, functionality and innovation and are made in-house at its headquarters in Draper, Utah to ensure superior quality control, a stable supply chain and a resilient local economy structure. Beyond implementing Stylists and a wider product reach, modbod plans to work with its designers on developing in demand pieces as requested from its shoppers, solidify enriching partnerships with like minded brands and create a platform for women to participate in supportive conversations and share resources with one another.

To sign up as a Stylist, or for more information about modbod, visit http://www.modbod.com.

ABOUT modbod

modbod, is a global clothing and lifestyle brand dedicated to cultivating a conscious community that empowers women to live a purpose-driven life through its direct Stylist entrepreneurship program. Rooted in quality, comfort, functionality, and innovation, modbod’s collections include signature layering foundations, mindful fashion favorites and organic lifestyle consumables and are sold directly from independent direct-sale distributors, known as modbod Stylists, to women everywhere. All products are made in-house at its headquarters in Draper, Utah to ensure superior quality control, a stable supply chain and a resilient local economy structure. modbod was founded in 2004 and is spearheaded by Amanda Loveland, owner and CEO. To sign up as a Stylist, or for more information about modbod, visit http://www.modbod.com.