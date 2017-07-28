Pixel Film Studios Releases TransPanel Volume 4 for Final Cut Pro X

TransPanel Volume 4 - Pixel Film Studios Effects - Final Cut Pro X Plugins This is the lastest Panel Transition to the TransPanel series.

TransPanel Volume 4 is a collection of animating panel transitions made for Final Cut Pro X. This Final Cut Pro X exclusive features transitions that contain between 2 and 6 animated panels. Change the direction of panels vertically and horizontally, and add rotation to the transition using intuitive drop-down menus. TransPanel Volume 4 makes editing easy in Final Cut Pro X.

TransPanel Volume 4 is a package of minimalistic panel transitions designed for Final Cut Pro X. This impressive set of transitions contains presets that feature between two and six panels in vertical and horizontal layouts. Sit back and watch as TransPanel Volume 4 seamlessly animates old scenes out and new scenes in simultaneously.

After choosing a transition preset with a horizontal or vertical layout and a set number of panels, users can also adjust the direction of animations. Both vertical and horizontal presets allow editors to adjust the direction of animation using a drop-down menu as well as the offset of the animation in the opposite axis.

Next, users can turn on rotations within each transition preset by navigating to the Flip drop-down menu and choosing either Clockwise or Counterclockwise. Panels will now rotate as they move through the scene. After turning on rotation, editors are able to adjust the Angle of View with an intuitive slider control.

TransPanel Volume 4 provides users with an easy way to add stylized yet minimalistic transitions to footage in Final Cut Pro X. Subtly move from one scene to the next without ever having to set a keyframe. Editing have never been easier in Final Cut Pro X with Pixel Film Studios.

