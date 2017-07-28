Somnoware Cloud-Based Scoring Solution

Somnoware, a leading provider of digital health technology, announces the addition of a secure cloud-based polysomnography (PSG) distributed scoring solution to its healthcare management platform. This solution provides physicians with remote scoring capability to support accelerated diagnostics and sleep care management. The speed and functionality of scoring in the cloud is on par with doing it on a native desktop, and faster than accessing it for use via a virtual private network (VPN).

By having the ability to score studies in the cloud, physicians can avoid sending their studies for rescore. They can instead easily score the study in the cloud, change events, and update their reports. This new capability reduces the overall time for diagnosis by an average of two days—expediting patient care and improving clinical workflow. This solution is not meant as a primary tool for scoring technicians, since they require native performance for day-to-day scoring, but scoring in the cloud is a convenient option.

The Somnoware solution is also secure and provides better performance in comparison to remote scoring over VPN or a remote desktop, which is typically used by scoring companies. Scoring technicians often score sleep studies onsite or use a VPN connection to access files on a local computer. By load-balancing application traffic across many servers, the Somnoware cloud-based scoring solution increases the capacity for concurrent users and the reliability of applications.

When using this solution, physicians can edit studies from any location and at any time with the same reliability and similar speed as editing studies at a sleep center without having to download the sleep studies to score them. Application software versioning is managed by Somnoware, which allows for a very seamless viewing and editing experience. Physicians can also make quick changes and automatically update their interpretation reports, eliminating the need for them to send reports back to the sleep center for rescoring.

“By using our cloud-based scoring solution, physicians can complete their interpretation without losing time spent in sending the studies for rescoring,” according to Jinesh Jain, Director of Clinical Technology at Somnoware. “They receive the same type of scoring experience in the cloud as they would on their desktop with full functionality and fast speed.”

As the industry’s leading sleep health management platform, Somnoware is currently used by one in five sleep physicians in the United States. It is available in two versions—Somnoware for Physicians and Somnoware for Sleep Centers. Physicians get instant access to sleep test data, e-signature capability, one-click DME ordering, CPAP compliance data, and the ability to conduct end-to-end patient care management. Sleep centers automate their complete workflow including scheduling at multiple centers, inventory management, automated reporting, therapy ordering, and AASM accreditation.

About Somnoware

Somnoware is transforming sleep health management by accelerating diagnostics and increasing therapy adherence. It automates sleep testing processes, provides actionable data and predictive insights to physicians, and drives patient engagement. Our customer base includes leading health systems, independent sleep centers, and sleep services companies. Somnoware is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. For more information, please visit http://www.somnoware.com or follow us on twitter @somnoware.