Author Provides Behind-the-Scenes Look at Work of Guide Dogs

According to the Center for Disease Control, 3.4 million Americans are visually impaired. The use of service animals has allowed the blind community to continue to explore the world around them. Juliet Cody shares a personal look at the role guide dogs play in the lives of the blind in “Marvelous Adventures with Marly and Aerie in San Diego: Book 1.”

“Marvelous Adventures with Marly and Aerie” is the first book in Cody’s trilogy that educates readers on the duties of guide dogs and the vital day-to-day functions they perform.

As they travel across the country, guide-dogs, Marly and Aerie, as well as their handlers Shawn and Juliet, navigate the world around them creating humorous adventures along the way. Together, they plunge into guide dog culture and challenge society’s view of the blind.

“Marly and Aerie were real dogs that allowed my good friend and I the ability to lead full and happy lives,” Cody said. “As a dedication to all the commendable service dogs, I’ve written Marvelous Adventures with Marly and Aerie. My goal is to enlighten readers about the roles of these exceptional animals.”

Cody also provides insight on the rigorous training required to prepare and maintain these invaluable animals. Each “Marvelous Adventures with Marly and Aerie” book includes an educational resource guide that answer common questions surrounding those with visual impairments and guide dogs.

“Marvelous Adventures with Marly and Aerie in San Diego: Book 1”

By Juliet Cody

ISBN: 9781524627188 (softcover) 9781524627195 (e-book)

Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and AuthorHouse

About the author

Juliet Cody is an immigrant from Colombia who relocated to Southern California. There, she started a family and taught prekindergarten until she became blind. Cody became a state board member for the National Federation of the Blind and the Disabilities Issues Advisory Committee of California State University–San Marcos. She taught in the Colorado Center for the Blind and is now president of the North Country Guide Dogs for the Blind Surf Dogs Chapter. She is also a motivational speaker and an author who dedicates her career to bringing positive awareness about the abilities of the blind.

