New Manual Provides Inside Track For A Successful Sales Career

According to Forbes, a near estimated 4.5 million Americans work in sales, making it the most popular career in the United States. However, the most popular job does not necessarily ensure the most profitable. For 36 years, Shirley Thom has cultivated sales for both herself and her clients, totaling a near $150 million in revenue. Now, Thom shares her insight on fostering a profitable sales career in “Life Is A Sales Job: You Can’t Score a TD If You Don’t Swing the Bat.”

Thom’s second edition of “Life Is A Sales Job,” is a guide to help readers navigate difficulties in sales and turn a profitable career. Through Thom’s personal knowledge and vast experience, she shares a detailed process for effective sales techniques and helps readers discover if sales is the right career path for them. Thom grapples with several aspects in sales including, interpersonal communication, navigating the digital age and effective presentations.

“There are always sales jobs available, and the best sellers make the most money,” said Thom. “This is an active manual that can be used as a continual point of reference to plan for and cope with issues that occur every day in the field of sales, both personally and professionally.”

“Life Is A Sales Job” demonstrates the skills, values and mindset needed to get the job done and the deal closed. For more information, please visit lifeisasalesjob.com.

About the author

Shirley Thom has delivered sales exceeding $150 million to employers and clients in major cities across the United States, Europe, and China. Her experience includes work as a sales representative, sales manager, and sales and management consultant for several industries, including media, sports and event marketing, and broadcast electronics.

