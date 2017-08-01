Joe Cambray’s appointment as President/CEO will continue to strengthen Pacifica’s mission and core values of academic excellence, respectful relationships, consciousness, integrity, stewardship and service to our community.

Pacifica Graduate Institute, an accredited higher education graduate school, announces the appointment of Joseph Cambray, Ph.D., as new President and CEO of the Institute. Founding President Stephen Aizenstat, Ph.D., will continue to serve the Institute in the position of Chancellor on a half time basis to support the school’s alumni outreach programs, and Opus Archives and Research Center. As Chancellor, he will continue to expand the Institute’s advocacy on behalf of depth psychology and Pacifica's aspirations and core values in the world.

“Over the last 40 years, Dr. Aizenstat’s visionary leadership has taken the school from a Counseling Skills Certificate Center in a two-room office in Isla Vista, to the premier Institute of depth psychology with two extraordinary campuses in Santa Barbara,” said Dr. Russ Revlin, Pacifica Board Member. “For the thousands of graduates, students, and employees, we are thankful for his stewardship, which will inspire others who carry the spirit of the Pacifica dream.”

“As a prominent, acclaimed academic and administrator in the global field of Depth and Archetypal Psychology, Joe Cambray’s appointment as President/CEO will continue to strengthen Pacifica’s mission and core values of academic excellence, respectful relationships, consciousness, integrity, stewardship and service to our community,” stated Dr. Stephen Aizenstat, Chancellor and Founding President of Pacifica. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the Pacifica community, we enthusiastically announce the appointment of Joe Cambray as the new President/CEO of Pacifica and give him a warm, deserving congratulation,” stated Dr. Thyonne Gordon, Pacifica Board Chair.

“As President and CEO, I am delighted to embrace this unique opportunity to continue fostering the evolution of Pacifica Graduate Institute into the 21st Century", stated Dr. Cambray. "In this I am deeply honored to lead the remarkably dynamic, creative, and diverse community of scholars, staff and students that constitute Pacifica. This is a community profoundly engaged in re-visioning the field of Depth and Archetypal Psychology, amplifying its global relevance. Together we as a community will endeavor to redouble our research efforts in conjunction with our international outreach in the coming years.”

Dr. Cambray brings a range of intellectual, academic, and administrative expertise to complement Pacifica’s vibrant community of leading scholars. He is Past-President of the International Association for Analytical Psychology; he was also the President of the C. G. Jung Institute of Boston, and U.S. Editor in Chief of the Journal of Analytical Psychology. He was also a faculty member at the Center for Psychoanalytic Studies, Massachusetts General Hospital; Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School; and Visiting Professor, Kyoto University, Graduate School of Education. He currently is a Regional Organizer for Asia on the IAAP’s Educational Committee.

Dr. Cambray’s publications include, Research in Analytical Psychology – Volume 1: Applications from Scientific, Historical, and (Cross)-Cultural Research ed. J. Cambray and L. Sawin, New York & London: Routledge (in preparation); Synchronicity: Nature & Psyche in an Interconnected Universe (Fay Lecture Series); Analytical Psychology: Contemporary Perspectives in Jungian Psychology, co-edited with Linda Carter; and, numerous articles, book chapters and professional reviews.

He served in various editorial capacities including on boards, such as The Journal of Analytical Psychology – Editorial Advisory Board 2010-present; Consulting U.S. Editor, 2005-2010 Jung Journal: Culture & Psyche – Editorial board; and Psychoanalytic Psychology – editorial board member 2004-2008.

In addition to national and international academic credentials, Dr. Cambray brings strong organizational expertise and a depth psychological sensibility to support Pacifica’s growing outreach to the global community. His earlier experience also includes working as a clinician in a mental health center for seven years, where he served as the director of the mental health department and managed a group of clinicians and staff.

For more information on Joseph Cambray, Ph.D., and Pacifica Graduate Institute, please contact Heidi Townshend, Director of External Affairs: 805-969-3626, extension 374, or htownshend@pacifica.edu.

Pacifica Graduate Institute, with two campuses in Santa Barbara, California, is a WASC-accredited graduate school offering masters and doctoral degree programs in depth psychology, mythological studies, and the humanities. The Institute has established an educational environment that nourishes respect for cultural diversity and individual differences, and a rigorous academic community with a spirit of free and open inquiry. Students have access to an impressive array of resources including the OPUS Archives and Research Center

The mission of Pacifica Graduate Institute is to foster creative learning and research in the fields of psychology, the humanities, and mythological studies, framed in the traditions of depth psychology. Consistent with and supporting this vision, Pacifica Graduate Institute is employee-owned, and practices shared stewardship.

