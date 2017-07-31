White House and FDA Petitions Demand Childhood Vaccination Moratorium

Kent Heckenlively, JD, a California attorney at law and father of a vaccine injured child, Rima E. Laibow, MD, Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation, and Ralph Fucetola, JD, President of the Institute for Health Research, announced the filing today of a formal Administrative Procedures Act (APA) Petition to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at Regulations.gov, Docket No. FDA-2017-P-4500.

Counsel Heckenlively remarked, “With this formal filing today at Regulations.gov joining the WhiteHouse.gov petition I filed earlier this month we are establishing our legal standing to call for the Five Year Childhood Vaccination Moratorium. The FAQs page for the twin petitions is http://tinyurl.com/vaccinemoratorium. Both petitions demand the same remedy: a Five Year Childhood Vaccine Moratorium.”

Institute for Health Research President, Ralph Fucetola JD, with 35 years legal experience in regulatory law, explained the reasons for the filing:

“Under the APA formal Citizens Petitions to government agencies have legal standing to begin the process of adopting regulatory changes, either through the agency directly or by White House Executive Order. Many people are unaware that most Federal rule making starts with a Citizens Petition. The two petitions submitted by Counsel Heckenlively together deliver an important message to the Federal Government regarding uninsurable vaccines that have been determined by courts to be ‘unavoidably unsafe’. We demand a moratorium on childhood vaccines until and unless they are proven safe and effective, as required by law.”

The third signatory on the APA Petition, Dr. Rima Laibow, further commented:

“Childhood vaccines have never been proven safe and effective. Rather, they have been shown to be unavoidably unsafe, with the ever-increasing list of recommended and mandated vaccines leading to ever higher levels of chronic illness especially among vulnerable populations such as children. It is an unconscionable violation of medical ethics and the right to informed consent for physicians to push highly profitable multiple vaccinations on children that will probably cause harm to those children. We must have a moratorium on childhood vaccines to save the children.”

The FDA has posted the Citizens Petition for formal comment on the Regulations.gov web site. Thousands have already signed the White House version of the Petition at: https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/five-year-moratorium-childhood-vaccines and access to comment on the Regulations.gov petition is posted at: http://tinyurl.com/vaccinemoratorium

Should the Federal Government fail to act to protect the health of vulnerable children, the filing of the petitions gives rise to formal standing to sue for the agencies’ failure to assure, as required by law, that new vaccines are safer that older vaccines, and that all vaccines be safe and effective.