Michel Janssen Rejoins Everest Group as Chief Research Guru

Everest Group, a consulting and research firm, today announced the return of Michel Janssen to the company. Janssen, a 20-plus-year veteran of the research and consulting industries, will assume the position of chief research guru, responsible for guiding the agenda and architecture of Everest Group’s research capabilities, a division that he co-founded in 2005 during his original tenure with the firm.

“It is a tremendous pleasure to welcome Michel back to Everest Group. Having worked closely with him during his first stint and remained friends since that time, I am very excited about adding his creativity and spark to our leadership team,” said Eric Simonson, managing partner of research. “His experience in developing and scaling research capabilities will help us accelerate our evolution across many dimensions.”

As an expert in research development, Janssen has established an unequivocal track record for developing analysis and frameworks that are compelling and highly valued by clients. His return to Everest Group reflects the firm’s commitment to the growth of its research practice and its confidence that Janssen will contribute significantly to the firm’s expansion and market-leading innovation during a period when the senior executives across industries are facing significant market disruptions that call for the innovative, best-in-class application of technology and business processes.

“With his broad and varied career in the research industry, Michel is uniquely positioned to offer profound fact-based insights to enterprises and service providers alike,” said Everest Group CEO and founder Peter Bendor-Samuel. “His experience and entrepreneurial spirit will help propel Everest Group’s research practice to a new level – one that truly reflects the depth and breadth of our research capabilities, including our focus on digital transformation. We are pleased to welcome him home.”

Prior to rejoining Everest Group, Janssen spent a successful decade serving as chief research officer at Market Track, where he more than tripled the practice’s revenues during his 3 1/2 years there, and at The Hackett Group, where his contributions to innovating the research methodology and enhancing the market relevance of research services helped the company expand its practice by more than 15 percent annually. Earlier in his career, Janssen held analyst positions with Gartner and service leadership roles at EDS. He is widely quoted in news media as a subject matter expert on applying business insights and is a prolific contributor of thought leadership to conferences.

In addition to Janssen, Alan Wolfe, who brings 30 years of sales and sales management experience with leading research and consulting firms, joined Everest Group in the role of senior vice president of sales in May 2017. A dynamic and versatile sales leader, Wolfe helps generate revenue and income growth by building and nurturing outstanding sales teams. Prior to joining Everest Group, Wolfe held leading roles in several professional services organizations, including The Hackett Group, Gartner and Deloitte Consulting.

