Mynosys Cellular Devices, Inc. announced today that it has received a SB1 Commercialization Readiness Program (CRP) Award from the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health. CRP is administered under the auspices of the NIH SBIR/STTR program and is intended to support and facilitate the transition of previously NIH-funded SBIR and STTR Phase II projects to the commercialization stage. ZEPTO™ uses a highly innovative multipulse energy algorithm in combination with transient, optimized suction to create a circular, well-centered capsulotomy in 4 milliseconds. Its bench test, pre-clinical and initial clinical results have all been peer-reviewed and published in the journals Ophthalmology and J. Cataract and Refractive Surgery.

“We are extremely grateful for the continued support from the National Eye Institute and the NIH” says John Hendrick, CEO of Mynosys Inc. “Our Company from its earliest days benefited greatly from this early stage capital for technology development and translation.” Mr. Hendrick went on to state that in total, Mynosys has received $5.3 million via SBIR Phase I, II, IIb grants and now a CRP award. “Each of these research grants came at critical times during the Company’s life cycle. They helped us achieve important R&D and manufacturing milestones and also to navigate the regulatory process.” Christopher Keller Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Mynosys. further adds that, “We were very fortunate that Dr. Jerome Wujek, program director of the National Eye Institute’s SBIR/STTR program, recognized the game- changing nature of this technology early on and had faith in a small company working with limited resources.” “The timing of the current CRP award could not be better as ZEPTO™ recently received FDA 510(k) clearance and we are very much focused on further streamlining manufacturing in support of commercialization.”

The ZEPTO™ Capsulotomy System has been used in thousands of cataract surgeries in Asia, Europe, and Central America since February 2017. Commercialization is expected in the US starting in August of this year.