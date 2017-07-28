We are excited about the range of capabilities Utelogy offers our customers and look forward to enabling new and innovative solutions with our integrators,” said founder Michel Morrow.

Utelogy, which makes software for control, management, and analytics of audio visual systems for business and education, has signed a representative agreement with BG Media Solutions Inc., of Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

Utelogy provides Software-Defined audiovisual (SDAV) technology for control management, analytics and services for smart classrooms, conference rooms, and video-conference rooms. With its standards-based architecture, the Utelogy platform leverages the existing IT infrastructure and can support any AV device with its built-in tool suites for easy provisioning and configuration. Using the Utelogy platform enables AV and IT departments to build more flexibility into its meeting space for easy reconfigurations and equipment re-use.

BG Media Solutions Inc. specializes and provides manufacturer representation for commercial and professional audio and technology solutions. BG Media Solutions Inc. will represent Utelogy in the Canadian province of Ontario (excluding Ottawa).

“We are committed to Utelogy and aim to deliver outstanding results and continuing excellence to quickly surpass all expectations,” said BG Media Solutions Inc. Principal Bryan Guidolin.

“We’re excited to further expand in North America with the addition of BG Media Solutions Inc. representing Utelogy in Ontario,” said Frank Pellkofer, CEO of Utelogy. “We know that Bryan and his team are well-proven when it comes to AV solutions and have an appreciation for this new paradigm Utelogy represents. BG Media Solutions and the other members of the CMTech Group (Connect-West and Michel Morrow Technologie) which together provide national coverage throughout the vast Canadian market, are a great asset to us,” Pellkofer added.

About Utelogy Corporation:

Utelogy Corporation publishes an enterprise technology control and management platform without limits. Utelogy is a flexible, scalable software solution for control and management of AV systems. Users enjoy a flexible, future-friendly AV control and management environment that puts the power in the hands of the user. For more information, visit http://www.utelogy.com

About BG Media Solutions Inc.:

BG Media Solution’s team of professionals continually ventures to provide its partners with premium brands, regularly introducing new products and innovations that move the industry forward. BG Media Solutions brings 100% commitment to projects, from beginning to end. BG Media Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Ontario. For more information, visit http://www.bgmediasolutions.com