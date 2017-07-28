Cylance Pro Cycling Team's Favorite Gear

Cylance Pro Cycling Team “We are often training and racing in varying weather conditions, and I’m always hesitant to race with my traditional wedding ring on. My Groove Ring is the perfect solution. It’s also fun to be able to pick out your favorite color and some personality

Groove Life is proud to announce its partnership with the nation’s highest ranked cycling team, Cylance Pro Cycling, to help spread the word about Groove Life's high performance silicon wedding bands and all-purpose rings.

Throughout the next year, Cylance Pro Cycling’s athletes will wear the Groove Ring as they race and train around the world.

Unlike rigid metal bands that can get caught on rocks, branches, or in machinery, Groove Rings are designed to move with the finger and break away when danger strikes.

Groove Ring Specs:

Low profile prevents snags

Air ports allow fingers to breathe

Recessed grooves provide increased airflow

Liquid injected design gives a flawless finish

Comfort fit inner arch and eased edge lessen skin contact

Available in an array of fashion forward colors and classic neutrals for men and women

Comes with a Lifetime Warranty

Just like the Cylance team is dedicated to their sport, Groove Ventures is dedicated to creating a premium product that’s able to withstand all the hard work, play, and riding these athletes accomplish.

Groove Rings can be purchased online or at select retailers nationwide.

About

Groove Life launched in 2016 with the release of their flagship product the Groove Ring. Founder Peter Goodwin wanted to wear a ring that showed his commitment to his family while meeting the demands of his work as an Alaskan guide and wilderness lodge owner. His creation not only offers durability and functionality, but rugged good looks as well.

About

Cylance Pro Cycling is comprised of some of the best cyclists in the world from 13 different countries. Cylance is both a top women’s World Tour team and has one of the strongest men’s programs in North America. Follow Cylance Pro Cycling @CylanceCycling and watch them rock the Groove Life wherever they are finding success and inspiring achievement!

