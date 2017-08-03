Vista Fintech Launches ICO on August 1, 2017

Vista Fintech, a serious entrepreneurs who ultilizes blockchain technology on global assets investment application. This innovative application is effective, risk-free, cost-saving which offers an unprecedented opportunities for global investors.

In the past many years, there were always some well known high-quality assets such as air-craft, antiques, historic art-work. Investment on these assets are almost profit-guaranteed, but the barrier of entry are unreachable for ordinary investors. These high-quality assets are able to digitized into generous number of smart contracts. Every smart contract is handled by a fully-automated trading protocol which has a characteristic of openness, transparency and accuracy. Synchronized trading data are accessible to every parties in the transaction with high quality of security. This new financial infrastructural is anticipating a cost savings, effective, risk-free, minimal reconciliation and the potential removal of intermediaries.

To support this project, Vista Fintech will initial 50 millions VISTA Coin in total and 20 millions VISTA Coin will be available for subscription on August 1, 2017. Unlike other hypothetical projects, Vista Fintech is actually running a very traditional business model with the application of the most innovative technology.

“The traditional financial infrastructure is fading and the globe is ready to embrace the new financial age.” says Jacky Hsieh, Founder/CEO of Vista Fintech.

For details, please visit : http://www.vistafin.com